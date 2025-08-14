MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visits Maponya Mall after violent incident, 14 Aug
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Thursday, 14 August 2025 visit Maponya Mall in Soweto following a violent incident, allegedly involving taxi operators and e-hailing drivers, which resulted in one fatality and left two others injured.
The visit is part of the MEC’s ongoing efforts to address tensions within the public transport sector, engage directly with affected stakeholders, and assess the situation on the ground.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Venue: Maponya Mall, Soweto
Date: 14 August 2025
Time: 9h00
