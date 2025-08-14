$100 Billion Secured, Arun Pudur Begins Global Search for Founders to Build Six Billion-Dollar Startups in Six Months

Arun Pudur - Keynote Speech in German Tech Conference

Global founder search launched for six ventures with $25M seed each, backed by Arun Pudur’s $100B investor collective war chest.

We’re not just funding startups — we’re building the next six multi-billion-dollar Unicorns in record time, alongside founders who can move at the speed of vision.” — Arun Pudur, Founder & CEO, Celframe Corporation

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Arun Pudur has announced one of the most ambitious global founder searches in recent years: a call for visionary entrepreneurs to lead six multi-billion-dollar ventures in six months. Backed by a war chest of $100 billion, Pudur is putting up at least $25 million in seed funding for each project, with the potential to increase to $50 million depending on early-stage traction and founder execution.Instead of following the usual venture capital path of hiring CEOs to run these companies, Pudur is taking a contrarian route – offering up to 50% ownership to founders who put in just 5% of the capital, with an unprecedented level of operational and investor support.“Most companies taking all the risk would hire a CEO and retain all equity,” Pudur explained. “We are doing the opposite – giving away half the company to the right founder, even if they start with only 1% in a joint venture and cover the rest through EMIs over six months. It’s the ultimate skin-in-the-game opportunity.”For context, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya once noted that “capital is a commodity, but founders are rare.” Pudur’s program flips the industry norm by ensuring that the founder has meaningful ownership from day one – but without the crushing fundraising burden that often destroys early-stage potential.The 6 in 6 VisionThe initiative – dubbed 6 in 6 – represents six multi-billion-dollar ventures across high-impact, high-growth sectors:Project Astro Metal – Transforming mining and rare earth processing with cutting-edge tech.Project Core – AI-powered productivity and enterprise software platform.Project FinVerse – Decentralized finance and AI-driven global banking platform.Project Omni – A super app combining payments, commerce, communication, and everyday services.Project Play – AI-generated entertainment, films, and immersive media.Project Dark Wall – Next-generation defense and security technologies.Each project is designed to not only disrupt its industry but also scale to a global market with billion-dollar potential in under five years.An Offer That Turns Heads in Silicon Valley and BeyondHere is what makes this program extraordinary:Pudur funds 95% of pre-seed – taking nearly all the early risk.Founders keep 50% equity – even with a minimal 5% capital input.Flexible founder contribution – as low as 1% upfront on a JV basis, with the remaining 4% covered through EMIs in six months.Access to Pudur’s global investor collective – plus an extended network of 35,000 individual investors worldwide.Minimum $25M seed funding – with the potential to go up to $50M if milestones are met.Equal dilution on future rounds – after the 5% founder investment, any further fundraising will see both parties dilute equally.Global Reach, Immediate ScaleThis is not a local or regional play. From the United States to Japan, Africa to Latin America, Pudur’s reach and investor network allow each of the six ventures to operate as global companies from inception.Founders will have instant access to:Tier-1 investors in every major economic region.Manufacturing and technology partnerships across Asia, the US, and Europe.Market entry strategies for high-barrier economies like Japan and South Korea.Legal and compliance frameworks ready for multi-jurisdiction expansion.Expectations from FoundersPudur makes it clear – while the funding and networks are unmatched, the founder must bring vision, execution, and relentless drive.The expectations are simple:Lead the company as CEO and be fully operationally involved.Have the ability to raise the EMI amount through friends, family, or early angel rounds if starting below 5%.Build a founding team that can execute in months, not years.Commit to aggressive scaling – with billion-dollar valuation targets within five years.Unlike traditional accelerators or venture studios, 6 in 6 is not about hand-holding. It’s about arming founders with everything they need, then stepping back to let them build.Why This Will Attract World-Class TalentIn the words of one Silicon Valley founder who reviewed the offer: “This is like being handed the keys to a unicorn, with the tank already full and a map to every gold mine in the world.”The combination of high funding, low founder capital requirement, large equity retention, and instant access to global capital markets makes 6 in 6 an unparalleled founder offer in the current venture ecosystem.Call for ApplicationsPudur’s team is now accepting applications from experienced operators, serial entrepreneurs, and exceptional first-time founders who can lead one of the six ventures.Applicants must:Submit a vision and execution outline for one of the six project categories.Demonstrate leadership ability and domain knowledge.Be ready to relocate or travel extensively for global scaling.Demonstrate the the capability to invest in the venture.Selected founders will join Pudur in building some of the most ambitious companies in human history – and share equally in the upside.

