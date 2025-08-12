Arun Pudur and East–Middle East Capital Partners Launch $100 Billion Investment Collective over the weekend

Arun Pudur with Top Executives of Qatar Sovereign Fund and Google Ventures

A 10-year $100 Billion committed capital program to create unicorns in Africa, LATAM, ASEAN, and South Asia — with 95% tech funding options.

Capital should empower nations to own their future, not rent it. Our $100 Billion Investment will now change the Global South” — Arun Pudur, Founder & CEO, Celframe Corporation

BENGALURU, INDIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that signals a major shift in global capital flows, entrepreneur Arun Pudur and East Middle East Capital Partners have launched a $100 billion committed capital program aimed at accelerating economic transformation in the Global South. The decade-long initiative will fund projects from seed stage to IPO, prioritizing ventures that build complete value chains inside their home regions.Unlike traditional venture or sovereign wealth-backed programs, this collective draws from an unorthodox pool of investors. Contributors include shipping and logistics dynasties, long-established mining families, renewable energy pioneers, diaspora wealth networks, legacy industrial conglomerates seeking diversification, and philanthropic trusts with commercial investment arms. These investors are unified by a commitment to scale and impact in markets long overlooked by mainstream capital.“This is not charity, it is economic architecture,” said a Gulf shipping magnate whose family wealth originated in pearl trading. “We are funding nations to stand on their own feet.”The $100B pool functions like a region-wide SPAC. The capital is already committed and ringfenced, but every proposed deal is vetted by the investor group. Individual investors can approve or pass on specific projects, ensuring alignment while keeping decision-making fast.Multiple Entry Points – Seed to IPOThe program is intentionally structured to provide entry points for companies at any stage of development.Pre-Seed and Seed Ventures: Non-tech entrepreneurs can enter joint ventures where the collective funds up to 95 percent of technology development and infrastructure. The idea and Product will be from Celframe & Pudur Corporation. Founders contribute the remaining 5 percent, which can be paid in installments, while retaining significant equity compared to their contribution. See JV size $15M - $100M.Series A to Series B Growth: Startups can plug into the Celframe Superstack for rapid product-market fit, scale manufacturing, or secure multi-country distribution. Funding can be a mix of equity and revenue-share arrangements to limit dilution. Once vetted by the Collective, you can look at $25M - $250M venture size.Series C to Series D Expansion: Companies ready to scale across multiple Global South markets can access strategic partnerships, licensing channels, and local market entry support. Min $100M to $500M in venture sizes after joining the Collective.Pre-IPO and IPO Candidates: The Investor Collective can mobilize follow-on funding, coordinate investor roadshows, and facilitate listings on exchanges in investor-friendly jurisdictions. Pudur team will help JV partners with end-to-end turnkey listing (SPAC, IPO, or RM) with investment sizes from $250M to $5B.Turnarounds and Resurrections: Companies with stalled growth or distressed assets can reposition their product lines, upgrade their technology stack, and re-enter markets at scale with capital and operational support.Target Technology SectorsThe fund will focus on areas with high multiplier effects and long-term sovereignty value:Resource to Refinement industries, ensuring minerals like cobalt, lithium, and bauxite are processed locally before exportEnergy Sovereignty, including solar to storage grids, micro-hydro installations, waste-to-energy plants, and industrial-scale green hydrogen productionNext Generation Connectivity, such as 6G-ready networks, rural satellite broadband, and smart city fiber gridsArtificial Intelligence and Quantum applications for agriculture, energy management, and industrial automationHealth Technology and Bio Sovereignty, including indigenous drug manufacturing and vaccine cold-chain AI systemsAdvanced Manufacturing, including automated industrial hubs, circular economy facilities, and smart port infrastructureGlobal South Opportunity MapThe initiative will deploy capital across Africa, Latin America, ASEAN, South Asia, and select island nations.Africa: Build giga-refineries for EV-grade minerals, expand precision agriculture with AI, and deploy decentralized fintech infrastructureLatin America: Establish AI-driven farm-to-port supply chains, green steel manufacturing facilities, and indigenous biotech production centersASEAN: Create autonomous manufacturing corridors linked to trade hubs, build offshore renewable energy grids, and expand fintech for the unbankedIsland Nations: Integrate solar energy with desalination and fisheries, construct storm-resilient ports, and implement blockchain-powered customs systemsSouth Asia: Deploy quantum AI infrastructure for public works planning, expand micro-enterprise credit networks, and scale waste-to-energy facilities“In the Valley, they make unicorns. In the Global South, we will make ecosystems,” said a Singapore industrialist known for building smart port logistics networks.The program also makes a deliberate choice to avoid investments in projects based in China. This is framed as a measure to protect the strategic autonomy and long-term security of partner nations rather than a political stance.Fast Execution with Committed CapitalBecause the capital is already secured, funding decisions can be executed in weeks instead of months. Each project undergoes due diligence for commercial viability, technological defensibility, Reserve Bank style vetting and community impact before being presented to the investor group. This structure ensures speed without sacrificing governance.Joining the MovementEntrepreneurs, companies, and governments can participate through three main pathways:Joint Ventures – especially for early-stage or high-tech projects where the fund covers the majority of development costsInvestor Collective Membership – granting vetted participants access to peer-to-peer funding opportunities; a recent round raised $1 billion in 25 minutesStrategic Co-Development – for scaling technologies already in-market but requiring rapid regional expansionThe fund is open to both for-profit and strategic impact projects, with each evaluated on its potential to create jobs, retain intellectual property, and build exportable value.“This capital is a bridge between ambition and execution,” said Arun Pudur. “It is about empowering nations to own their future, not rent it.”With $100 billion committed, a network of unconventional investors, and a focus on building complete value chains inside the Global South, this initiative aims to do more than create companies. It aims to create an economic shift that will resonate for generations.

