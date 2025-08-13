S. 1437, ASCEND Act

S. 1437 would codify the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition pilot program, which identifies commercial sources for acquiring remote-sensing data and imagery of the Earth. Data collected would be disseminated internally, to other federal agencies, and to researchers. The bill would require NASA to report to the Congress within 180 days of enactment and annually thereafter on all agreements established under the program. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill’s reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

