S. 606, Contaminated Wells Relocation Act

S. 606 would authorize the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to enter into an agreement with the Town of Chincoteague, Virginia, to reimburse the costs of removing and relocating three wells for drinking water that are currently located on property administered by NASA. The bill would require NASA to submit the agreement to the Congress within 18 months of enactment. Using information from the agency on the historical cost for similar activities and adjusting for inflation, CBO estimates that the agreement would cost $18 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

