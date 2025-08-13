S. 1081, Comprehensive NASA Reporting Act of 2025

S. 1081 would require the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to provide the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology with copies of any final reports or notifications that it submits to any other Congressional committee or office within 10 days of the original submission. The bill also would require NASA to provide to the Congress a copy of any international agreement involving outer space activities within 15 days of the United States becoming a signatory to that agreement. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill’s reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

