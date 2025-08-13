Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,673 in the last 365 days.

S. 1081, Comprehensive NASA Reporting Act of 2025

S. 1081 would require the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to provide the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology with copies of any final reports or notifications that it submits to any other Congressional committee or office within 10 days of the original submission. The bill also would require NASA to provide to the Congress a copy of any international agreement involving outer space activities within 15 days of the United States becoming a signatory to that agreement. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill’s reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 1081, Comprehensive NASA Reporting Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more