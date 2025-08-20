TheGenieLab Launches Free Shopify Plus Migration Offer: Four Brands, No Cost, Maximum Potential

Shopify Plus TheGenieLab

Get a $15K Shopify Plus Migration and Store Build—On Us. Four Brands. Full Support. Zero Cost.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a global Shopify Plus expert agency, today announced a bold new initiative: offering four select direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands a completely free Shopify Plus store build and migration. This isn’t a tease or an upsell—it’s a real, high-value set-up, delivered at zero cost, in exchange for feedback and a chance to showcase the results.Free, but fully featuredThe offer covers everything necessary to launch a polished, high-performance Shopify Plus store—including:- Migration from platforms like BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento or Wix- Theme setup with brand styling- Product import (up to 5,000 SKUs, with full descriptions, pricing, images)- Customer and order migration (up to 10,000 records each)- Collection setup, navigation, core pages (About, Contact, Policies)- Installation and configuration of up to three apps (reviews, email, etc.)- Mobile-friendly, clean design and basic SEO redirects and metadata- Three months of post-launch support- Launch support with QA and training- Optional case study and testimonial opportunityValue: $12,000–$15,000. Yours free—if you're one of the first four approved brands.Who qualifies—and why they should care. To be eligible, brands must:- Be DTC and US-based- Generate $50k/month or more- Be migrating or relaunching on Shopify Plus- Come prepared with product assets and data- Commit to fast build timelines and provide candid feedbackEssentially, this is a win-win: you get top-tier execution by a certified Shopify Plus partner; TheGenieLab gets real-world feedback and powerful case examples for future clients.Timeline: fast, focused, and high valueBuild projects launch within two weeks of approval and conclude in just 3–5 weeks, depending on content readiness. With only four spots available—and applications closing soon—there’s no time to waste.Why TheGenieLab is running this promotion“Our team is refining how we onboard Shopify Plus migrations—and we want to test and improve that process,” says Fredy Dellis, CEO of TheGenieLab. “This offer lets us pair our expertise with real-world brands in real time.”Operations Manager Christian Behier adds:“We’re not sugar-coating. We know what works—and what doesn’t. We’re offering this free build because we want to iterate faster, validate our process, and build a showcase of true results for hugely capable brands.”About TheGenieLabSince 2011, TheGenieLab has been helping brands migrate, build, and scale with Shopify Plus. With offices in the US and UK, they've earned a sterling 4.9 rating by delivering migrations, custom themes, app integrations, SEO, marketing, and strategy for brands of all sizes.TheGenieLab Offices:U.S. Head Office: 121 Alhambra Plaza, Suite 1000, Coral Gables, FL 33134, USAU.K. Office: Regus, 1 Capital Quarter, Tyndall Street, Cardiff CF10 4BZ, United KingdomApply nowThis offer isn’t for everyone. It’s for brand leaders who demand execution, clarity, and results—and who want to be part of something groundbreaking. If that sounds like you, apply now.— Fredy Dellis, CEO, TheGenieLab

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.