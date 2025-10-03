TheGenieLab Named Shopify Plus Partner to Boost Merchant Growth via UX, Conversion & Customer Experience

TheGenieLab Shopify Plus Partnership

Now a certified Shopify Plus Partner, TheGenieLab helps merchants scale faster with expert UX, SEO, and custom Shopify app solutions.

Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner reflects our unwavering focus on high-quality outcomes for Shopify merchants. We build growth engines that streamline operations, and maximize return on investment.” — Christian Behier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a global eCommerce development agency with over 11 years of experience as a Shopify Partner, is proud to announce its official status as a Shopify Plus Partner . This new designation reinforces TheGenieLab’s long-standing commitment to empowering high-growth brands through cutting-edge development, performance-focused design, and seamless user experiences.As a Shopify Plus Partner, TheGenieLab continues to deliver strategic value to clients by focusing on three critical pillars of eCommerce success: usability, conversion, and customer experience. From UX/UI design optimization to scalable architecture and app integrations, TheGenieLab enables Shopify merchants to unlock their full potential and outperform in today’s competitive market.“Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner reflects our unwavering focus on high-quality outcomes for Shopify merchants,” said Christian Behier, Operations Manager at TheGenieLab. “We don’t just build websites—we build growth engines that streamline operations, engage customers, and maximize return on investment.”Strategic Innovation with Real-World ImpactTheGenieLab is at the forefront of Shopify custom development, offering intelligent tools such as its proprietary AI Content Rewriter —a breakthrough application that enhances SEO performance through automated, contextually optimized copywriting. The app is built to simplify and scale content production while aligning with Google’s latest ranking criteria.Additionally, TheGenieLab actively contributes to the Shopify ecosystem by designing and offering Free Shopify themes, providing new merchants with high-performing, mobile-first storefronts that are fully compatible with the Shopify platform. These themes are implemented and supported by the agency’s expert team, enabling merchants to launch faster with confidence.A Decade of Trusted ExpertiseSince 2013, TheGenieLab has helped hundreds of merchants transition to Shopify, integrate complex APIs, develop bespoke applications, and elevate brand storytelling through tailored design. With operations in Miami, USA and Cardiff, Wales, TheGenieLab brings both global reach and local understanding to every project.Now, as a Shopify Plus Partner, the agency is positioned to support larger brands and enterprises with more complex requirements, while maintaining the agile, hands-on service that has defined its reputation.About TheGenieLabTheGenieLab is a Shopify Plus Partner agency specializing in Shopify development, theme customization, app creation, and platform migrations. With over 11 years of experience and a portfolio of innovative solutions, TheGenieLab is committed to helping merchants achieve measurable business growth through intelligent digital commerce.📍 Miami, USA | Cardiff, UK

