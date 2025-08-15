FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES AWARD-WINNING FEATURE 'A SPARTAN DREAM'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic adventure feature A SPARTAN DREAM, launching a limited theatrical release in 5 select U.S. cities, and a simultaneous VOD/streaming release starting Friday, August 15th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic adventure feature A SPARTAN DREAM, which won Best Feature Film at Prague Actors & Filmmakers Film Festival in 2025 (“A masterwork of storytelling. A cinematic achievement that stirred souls and sparked conversations”) and awards at Cyprus International Film Festival, the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival and the Scandinavian International Film Festival in 2024.

Freestyle Digital Media has launched a limited theatrical/VOD release date in five U.S. cities for one week starting Friday, August 15th. The DVD release will be in September.

Limited theatrical release debuts Friday, August 15th in these cities/theaters:

• New York – Village East by Angelika (181 2nd Avenue, New York, NY)

• Los Angeles – Laemmle Glendale (207 N. Maryland Ave, Glendale, CA)

• Chicago – Pickwick Theatre (5 South Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, IL)

• San Francisco – The Lot (6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, CA)

• Detroit – Emagine Canton (39535 Ford Rd, Canton, MI)

A SPARTAN DREAM is the story of BRAD, 19 (played by Peter Bundic), a Greek American history buff who works hard at his father’s failing New Jersey diner. Magical realism weaves its way through the romantic-adventure story (c.1987) as Brad is sent to his ancestral village in Greece to evict relatives from a family home. Cracking under pressure, he escapes into fantasy, purposefully (and absurdly) recruiting the villagers to join him on a mission to reignite the Peloponnesian War with Athens. All to win the heart of a young Greek woman who lives in the home. Set against the backdrop of the Greek government’s concurrent quest to see the Parthenon Marbles returned from England, A SPARTAN DREAM is an odyssey through one young man's exceptional imagination.

Directed by M. Achilles, A SPARTAN DREAM was co-written and co-produced by Leonidas G. Demas, George Demas and Michael A. Nickles along with Greek producers Lilette Botassi, and Dimitris Hatzivogiatzis. The ensemble cast includes Peter Bundic (‘Brad’), Georgia Mesariti (‘Gorgo’), Katerina Didaskalou (‘Melina Mercouri’), Renos Haralambidis (‘Mayor Katsika’), Kostas Koroniaos (‘Roy Rogers’), and Nikos Tsergas (‘Uncle George’). The film was shot entirely on location in Greece.

“A SPARTAN DREAM tells the delightful story of a young man who is sent to Greece on family business but ends up fighting for love in an epic battle with history itself,” explains Bill Vergos, Head of Digital Film Distribution for Freestyle Digital Media. “Our team at Freestyle Digital Media are excited to distribute this film which was inspired by real events to theatrical audiences.”

“A SPARTAN DREAM combines romance, comedy, historical fantasy and life lessons into a film that resonates with all ages,” states writer/producer Leonidas G. Demas. “We’re honored for the award recognitions and delighted to partner with Freestyle Digital Media to bring this to collective audiences, before going wide to streaming.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire distribution rights to A SPARTAN DREAM with filmmaker Leonidas G. Demas and Carol Contes of Contes Law Corporation.

