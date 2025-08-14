Building Safe Schools: Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia continue their partnership to strengthen Child Protection and Safeguarding in primary classrooms

The Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) of Lao PDR, with support from the Australian Government through the BEQUAL program, is delivering new training sessions on Child Protection and Safeguarding across three Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs). This initiative reflects the Ministry and Australia’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students in the education system.

The new round of training, conducted in July and August 2025, targeted 737 upgrading students currently enrolled in programs at Kangkhai TTC, Savannakhet TTC, and Luang Namtha TTC. These students are primary teachers who are attending these courses to enhance their professional qualifications. They will then return to their schools armed with new knowledge and skills.

Building on the success and reinforcing the messages of the Child Protection and Safeguarding Guidance for Educators, launched by MoES in July 2024, the guidance was developed under the leadership of the Ministry’s Division of Advancement of Women, Mothers and Children (MDAW). It is supported by Australia, has been widely disseminated and remains a central tool in helping teachers foster safe learning environments.

Ms Vongdeuane Osay, Director General, Department of Teacher Education said “Teachers play a vital role in child protection by being proactive, offering support, and understanding their responsibilities. The learning environment they create directly impacts students’ safety and well-being. When children feel secure, they are more likely to succeed in school.”

Ms Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy, highlighted the ongoing collaboration: “When working with children, we share the duty to protect their physical and emotional well-being. We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Sports through the BEQUAL program to support the development of the official Child Protection and Safeguarding Guidance for Educators, as well as training teachers on this vital issue.”