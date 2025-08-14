Cityscape Global 2025 to Highlight AI and PropTech’s Potential to World’s Leading Real Estate Players

Cityscape Global 2024 2

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025, the world’s most attended real estate event, will place Artificial Intelligence and technology at the heart of its agenda this November, showcasing how innovation is reshaping the built environment globally, and enabling the GIGA projects and mega developments that are part of Vision 2030.The global PropTech market, valued at USD 36.55 billion in 2024, is projected to more than double to USD 88.37 billion by 2032. Meanwhile, AI – ranked as 2024’s top technology trend in real estate and construction by Business Insider – is being leveraged from design and construction to sales and asset management. With three quarters of leading US brokerages already using AI technologies to enhance operations and client interactions, Cityscape Global will provide a platform for real estate leaders to explore the tangible commercial potential of both technologies.AI & PropTech Take Centre StageWith AI disrupting every stage of the real estate value chain, it will be a focal point of the PropTech and AI Day at the Future of Living Summit – Cityscape Global’s Mainstage. The day’s programme will spotlight cross-sector AI applications, examine how emerging technologies are reshaping the built environment and share a global market outlook from leading PropTech and ConTech investors.Among the visionary speakers shaping the future of PropTech and AI at Cityscape Global will be:• H.E. Dr. Margarete Schramboeck, former Austrian Minister of Economy & Digital Affairs and current Board Member at Aramco Digital• Dr. Prof. Derek Woodgate, President of The Futures Lab and Head of the UNESCO Committee at the World Futures Studies Federation• Darren Bechtel, Founder and Managing Director of Brick & Mortar Ventures, leads the world’s largest venture capital firm focused on construction technology• Julia Arlt, Former Head of Digital Real Estate at PWC Global, and a globally renowned leader in PropTech• John Helm, Founder & Partner of RET Ventures, the industry-backed VC firm, supported by the largest network of residential owners and operators ever assembled• Will O'Donnell, Managing Director, Prologis Ventures, the investment arm of Prologis, the world’s largest owner and developer of logistics real estateA Dedicated Showcase for InnovationToday’s largest urban developments are setting unprecedented benchmarks for scale and complexity – ambitions that are only achievable by leveraging the full power of AI and emerging technologies. In urban design, digital twins and smart infrastructure platforms are enabling planners to model, optimise, and future-proof cities before a single brick is laid. In development, advanced construction tech and automation are accelerating delivery timelines across entire city districts. And in real estate investment, AI-driven analytics are identifying high-growth opportunities faster and with greater precision.It is precisely for this reason that Cityscape Global is debuting a new AI & PropTech exhibition zone, connecting global developers, architects, and investors. Leading technology providers including Creative Fusion LLC, Property Automate, Trustangle, and Resimo will showcase their cutting-edge platforms that are revolutionising property development, management, and investment across the real estate ecosystem.Innovation Challenge Now OpenThe prestigious Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge is now accepting entries for 2025. The competition, hosted on https://innovationchallenge.cityscapeglobal.com , invites startups and scaleups to pitch transformative solutions across real estate, construction, and urban living.Last year’s winners, PlanRadar, Hydraloop and Valocity have since had several breakthrough moments:• PlanRadar has expanded its footprint across the GCC, citing the award as a key driver of new partnerships and market credibility.“Winning the Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge in 2024 has been a major milestone for PlanRadar in the Middle East. The recognition amplified our visibility across the region, opening doors to new partnerships, expanding our footprint in key GCC markets, and reinforcing our reputation as a trusted technology provider in construction and facility management. Over the past six months, we’ve seen a marked increase in interest from forward-thinking developers, consultants, and FM providers looking to digitize their operations – a direct result of the credibility this award brought us”, said Dr. Vitaly Berezka, Regional Head - Central Asia, MENA & APAC from PlanRadar.• Hydraloop has secured strategic partnerships and regulatory momentum behind its decentralised water recycling solutions.Alexander Euler, Managing Director - Middle East and South Asia from Hydraloop commented: “Since receiving the prestigious Cityscape Innovation Challenge Prize at Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, Hydraloop has achieved significant progress. We have been selected for key strategic initiatives, secured significant partnerships, and gained regulatory momentum across the GCC. We are proud of our Cityscape award and to be widely recognised for our pioneering highly decentralised recycling solutions”.• Valocity credits Cityscape Global as a catalyst for regional market entry.“Winning the Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge was a defining moment for Valocity and an incredible honour given the size and scale of the event. As a platform focused on connecting the property ecosystem with our digital mortgage valuation process, being recognised on a global stage for our innovation in the ‘Future of Living’ category validated our mission to create more sustainable, and intelligent cities. The exposure and credibility from Cityscape have helped accelerate our expansion across MENA, including deepening our partnerships in Saudi Arabia. Over the past year, we’ve seen tangible momentum as government agencies, lenders, and developers embrace smarter valuation and data solutions to drive transformation. Cityscape continues to be a world-class platform for showcasing innovation, and we’re proud to be part of a global community shaping the cities of tomorrow,” said Carmen Vicelich, Founder and Global CEO – ValocityThe Innovation Challenge is sponsored by Saudi-based real estate developer RETAL who are providing a lucrative USD 100,000 prize pot for Proof of Concept (POCs) to this year’s two winners, in addition to the 2025 conference speaking opportunities, complimentary stands and other benefits provided.Abdullah AlBraikan, Chief Executive Officer of RETAL added: “At RETAL, we are proud to sponsor the Innovation Challenge at Cityscape Global 2025 - an initiative that perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving transformative change through technology. As AI and PropTech continue to redefine the future of real estate, we believe in championing bold ideas and breakthrough solutions that can shape smarter, more sustainable communities. Supporting this platform allows us to empower visionary startups and innovators who are not only reimagining the built environment but also contributing to the ambitions of Vision 2030. Cityscape Global is where ideas become impact -and we’re honoured to be part of that journey.”Shaping Smarter Cities: The AI Prompt-a-thonAnother new feature in 2025 is the Cityscape Global AI Prompt-a-thon – where future leaders put their AI skills to the test in real-time, learning how to craft smarter prompts that drive faster, more accurate results.This hands-on competition focuses on real estate use cases, challenges participants to master prompt engineering, unlocking faster insights, smarter designs, and better commercial outcomes across real estate investment, development, and operations. It’s a catalyst for the next wave of tech-driven decision-makers shaping the future of urban development.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, the organisers of Cityscape Global, said: “Cityscape Global 2025 will be a landmark edition for the real estate industry, as we spotlight the transformative power of AI and PropTech across the built environment. These technologies are no longer future-facing – they are reshaping how we design, construct, and experience urban spaces today. By convening global innovators, investors, and policymakers, we’re creating a platform where bold ideas become real-world impact. This year’s programme will not only showcase cutting-edge solutions but also accelerate the digital transformation of real estate in line with Vision 2030.”

