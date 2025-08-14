The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM) and Strong AI Launch forge Partnership with Blackpool Charity

Strong AI partners with first Mental Health Charity

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM) and Strong AI Invest Limited has forged a Partnership with a Blackpool CharityThe NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strong Invest AI Ltd. (“Strong AI”), has partnered with Counselling in the Community, a respected Blackpool-based charity, to open a new AI-enhanced mental health support centre. This marks a major milestone in combining advanced artificial intelligence with proven grassroots counselling services.The newly launched Strong AI Centre in Blackpool is fully operational, providing affordable, in-person mental health support powered by Strong AI’s proprietary technology platform. The system streamlines client intake, optimises appointment scheduling, and matches clients to the most suitable counsellor — helping practitioners reach more people without sacrificing human connection.The centre is now in a structured data-gathering phase, collecting client feedback and clinical outcome data to research the benefits of attending a Strong AI facility. The findings will guide further UK rollouts, with priority given to communities facing the greatest need for accessible mental health care.Ben Quick, CEO of Strong AI, said:“This partnership proves that AI can enhance — not replace — the human side of mental health care. Our mission is to improve access, cut waiting times, and help more people get the right support faster. Working with an established charity allows us to combine local trust with global-scale innovation.”This is the first live, testing of revenue-generating deployment of Strong AI’s platform, aligning with NFTM’s strategic focus on applied AI in high-impact sectors. For investors, it signals a transition from development to commercial rollout, backed by measurable community impact.About Strong Invest AI Ltd.Strong AI develops AI-driven solutions to enhance health and wellbeing services. Its platforms reduce administrative burdens, improve access, and increase the capacity of counsellors, health coaches, and physiotherapists.About Counselling in the CommunityCounselling in the Community is a registered UK charity providing affordable, accessible, and confidential counselling services for individuals and families in Blackpool and surrounding areas.About The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)The NFT Marketplace Inc. is a US-listed acquisition company focused on web3, fintech, and applied AI. Through strategic acquisitions and in-house innovation, NFTM builds scalable, technology-driven businesses with real-world applications.Investor Relations Contact:Stan Wunderlick – Launchpad IR📧 ir@nftm.aiMedia Contact:Todd Butler – Media Manager, NFTM📧 todd@thenftmarketplace.ioForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, operational execution, regulatory changes, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. NFTM undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.Financial DisclaimerInvestment in OTC securities involves a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

