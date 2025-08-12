Strong AI Opens First AI Counselling Centre Real-World AI Deployment for The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)

Strong AI Opens First AI-Enhanced Counselling Centre in Blackpool, Driving Real-World AI Deployment for The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strong AI Opens First AI-Enhanced Counselling Centre in Blackpool, Driving Real-World AI Deployment for The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)Strong Invest AI Ltd. (“Strong AI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM), has officially opened its first Strong AI–branded community counselling centre in Blackpool, UK — marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver applied artificial intelligence solutions that improve access to mental health support.AI Meets Mental Health: Affordable, Accessible SupportThe new Strong AI centre offers in-person counselling services supported by Strong AI’s proprietary technology platform, which streamlines client onboarding, appointment scheduling, and therapist matching.This combination is designed to increase client capacity, reduce waiting times, and combat the shortage of mental health practitioners — all while preserving the essential human connection between therapist and client.CEO Statement: Technology That Amplifies CareBen Quick, CEO of Strong AI, commented:“This is the beginning of a scalable model that blends the compassion of mental health professionals with the efficiency of AI. Our goal is simple: reach more people, faster, and with better outcomes.”Data-Driven Research and Expansion PlansThe Blackpool site is now operational and accepting clients. It is entering a period of feedback collection and research analysis to measure the benefits for clients of attending the Strong AI centre. Real-time service and outcomes data will be used to refine the platform, demonstrate measurable results, and guide future expansion into underserved communities across the UK.Strategic Value for NFTM InvestorsFirst live, revenue-generating deployment of Strong AI’s platformReal-world usage data and client research to drive future scaling and partnershipsStrengthens NFTM’s presence in AI-enabled healthcare innovationThis launch follows NFTM’s acquisition of Strong AI earlier this year, aligning with its strategy to commercialize AI in high-impact, real-world applications.About Strong Invest AI Ltd.Strong Invest AI Ltd. develops AI-powered solutions to enhance health and wellbeing services. Its platforms support counsellors, health coaches, and physiotherapists by reducing administrative burdens, improving access, and increasing client capacity.About The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)The NFT Marketplace Inc. is a US-listed acquisition company focused on Web3, fintech, and applied AI. Through targeted acquisitions and in-house innovation, NFTM is building a portfolio of scalable, technology-driven businesses with tangible real-world applications.Media ContactTodd Butler — Media Manager, NFTM📧 todd@thenftmarketplace.ioInvestor RelationsStan Wunderlick — Launchpad IR📧 ir@nftm.aiSafe Harbor & Financial DisclaimersThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding operational outcomes, expansion plans, investor value potential, and market sentiment. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many beyond the control of The NFT Marketplace Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, and operational execution challenges.No statement herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Securities traded on the OTC Markets can be highly speculative and illiquid. Investors should conduct independent research and consult qualified financial, legal, and tax advisers before making any investment decision. NFTM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

