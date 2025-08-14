South Korean Falconer Set to Make History at International Falcon Breeders Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Korean breeder Dong Kaj Shin is preparing to become the first falconer from South Korea to participate in next year's International Falcon Breeders Auction, the major annual event organized by the Saudi Falcons Club.Dong is currently visiting this year's auction, which runs through August 25th, to explore and coordinate his debut participation next year. He's been impressed by the exceptional organization and warm reception, with elite breeders from Saudi Arabia and around the world taking part.The Korean falconer owns a farm with 50 falcons. He started his breeding journey by importing falcons from Canada and Britain, successfully producing four baby falcons in his early efforts."The auction's international reputation really motivated me to participate," Dong said, adding that he's now making the necessary arrangements for next year's event.He spoke highly of the Saudi Falcons Club's dedication to preserving this cultural heritage, noting that the extensive behind-the-scenes work that goes into organizing such an event deserves tremendous recognition.The auction has become a global hub for elite falcon breeders, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and relationships. It showcases Saudi Arabia's leadership in supporting a sector that uniquely blends heritage, culture, and commerce.

