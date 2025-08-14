KAF Digital Bank Berhad, Aspire Systems Celebrate the Public Go-Live of Malaysia’s Cloud Native Islamic Digital Bank

KAF digital bank announces public go-live Sunil JNV, President- Aspire Systems presents a memento to Rafiza Ghazali- CEO, KAF Digital Bank Aspire Systems KAF digital bank Leadership at KAF Digital Bank pose for a picture with their partners at Aspire Systems and beyond to mark the momentous public go-live

KAF Digital Bank launches to the public in Malaysia on 8/8/25. A landmark implementation by Aspire Systems, powered by Temenos for a branchless digital bank.

Aspire Systems not only rose to the occasion, they exceeded our expectations by delivering a platform that supports our strategic goals and growth in the Malaysian financial landscape.” — Rafiza Ghazali, CEO, KAF Digital Bank

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAF Digital Bank Berhad (“KAF Digital Bank”), licensed under Bank Negara Malaysia’s digital banking framework, achieved a significant milestone by opening onboarding to the public on 8/8/2025. The bank, which operates on Islamic banking principles, initially went live on 17 February 2025, marking the start of its internal operations on the Temenos platform implemented by Aspire Systems.Over the past months, Aspire Systems – a Temenos partner since 2016 – supported KAF Digital Bank in streamlining its core banking operations, ensuring compliance with Islamic banking requirements, and enabling a seamless digital experience for customers. Following the successful internal rollout, its public launch in August, marks the next phase of KAF Digital Bank’s journey to provide innovative, Shariah-compliant digital banking services to customers across Malaysia.This is a 100% branchless, cloud-native platform, unlike traditional banks that digitize on legacy infrastructure. The system is designed for scalability, rapid innovation cycles, and deep personalization, while maintaining strict regulatory and Shariah compliance.“Our vision was clear, we wanted to build a fully digital Islamic banking experience tailored for today’s users,” said Rafiza Ghazali, CEO of KAF Digital Bank. “Aspire Systems not only rose to the occasion, they exceeded our expectations by delivering a platform that supports our strategic goals and growth in the Malaysian financial landscape.”Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm and a longstanding Temenos partner, led the end-to-end implementation. With a strong record of delivering successful go-lives for global banking clients , Aspire played a central role in building the digital foundation for KAF Digital Bank. The platform leverages Temenos Transact and Infinity, enabling speed, agility, and robust compliance frameworks essential for Islamic digital banking.“KAF Digital Bank is a truly modern banking story, not just digital in interface but cloud-native at its core,” said Suresh Ranganathan, Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Aspire Systems. “This is a 100% branchless bank, purpose-built for the cloud, which positions KAF to scale rapidly and serve customers with unmatched agility.”To commemorate this landmark public go-live, Aspire Systems hosted a special event on 08 August 2025 in Malaysia, bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and partners to celebrate the successful collaboration.This public go-live marks the next phase of KAF Digital Bank’s journey to expand product offerings and Shariah-compliant digital services across Malaysia and beyond.About KAF Digital BankKAF Digital Bank is a licensed Islamic digital bank in Malaysia, launched to deliver fully digital, Shariah-compliant financial services tailored for individuals and businesses. Backed by KAF Investment Bank, the bank is redefining the future of banking through innovation and accessibility.Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm and trusted Temenos partner, enabling digital transformation for leading banks across Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. With deep expertise in core and digital banking implementations, Aspire empowers financial institutions to go live with scalable, future-ready platforms.

