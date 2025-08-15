Automotive Oil Pump Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Report 2025 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Oil Pump Market?

In recent times, we've seen a consistent growth in the automotive oil pump market size. This is projected to further increase from 18.78 billion dollars in 2024 to 19.5 billion dollars in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic era include demands for engine efficiency, adherence to emission standards, technological advancements in manufacturing and materials, vehicle weight reduction, and the worldwide expansion in automotive production.

The size of the automotive oil pump market is anticipated to experience considerable expansion in the forthcoming years, growing to a value of $24.45 billion in 2029 with a 5.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The trajectory of growth in the projection period can be credited to parameters such as the inclusion of cooling systems, stricter regulations on fuel economy, intensified attention towards electric powertrains, durability of the supply chain, and trends in electric vehicles. Dominant trends within the projection period comprise the incorporation of sensors and smart technology, the use of lightweight materials and design improvements, the embrace of superior manufacturing techniques, trends in hybrid and electric vehicles, and enhancements in efficiency.

Download a free sample of the automotive oil pump market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9541&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Oil Pump Global Market Growth?

The surge in vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the automotive oil pump market. This involves the production of cars and light trucks/utility vehicles. Car oil pumps, by pressurizing fluids, play a crucial role in securing vehicular engine parts from subjection to grinding and overheating, by providing the correct pressure of lubricating oil. This contributes to an increase in vehicle production adoption, leading to a surge in the demand for the automotive oil pump market. For instance, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in May 2024, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, there was a demand hike for SUVs from 14.21 million units in 2022 to 16.03 million units in 2023, indicating a robust growth of 12.8% year-over-year. Consequently, the rising popularity of electric vehicles propels the expansion of the automotive oil pump market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Oil Pump Market?

Major players in the Automotive Oil Pump include:

• Denso Corporation

• The FTE automotive Group

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Magna International Inc.

• Nidec Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Oil Pump Market?

Innovations in technology stand as a rising trend in the auto oil pump sector. The dominant businesses in this industry are concentrating on the creation of new commodities to extend their market footprint. For illustration, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., a Japanese firm that produces automotive components from rubber and plastic, released a lighter oil pump in January 2022. This new pump employs precision plastic molding technology — a core technology — to develop gears and other oil pump parts from plastic, leading to a reduction of the oil pump's weight by about 30%.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Report?

The automotive oil pump market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Discharge Type: Gear Pump, Gerotor, Vane Pump, Other Discharge Type (Plunger pumps)

2) By Displacement Type: Fixed Displacement, Variable Displacement

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Buses And Coaches, Off-Road Vehicles

4) By Lubrication System: Wet Sump Lubrication, Dry Sump Lubrication

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Gear Pump: Internal Gear Pump, External Gear Pump

2) By Gerotor: Fixed Displacement Gerotor, Variable Displacement Gerotor

3) By Vane Pump: Sliding Vane Pump, Rotary Vane Pump

4) By Other Discharge Type: Plunger Pumps, Diaphragm Pumps

View the full automotive oil pump market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-oil-pump-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Oil Pump Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive oil pump market and its growth trend is projected to continue. The report on the automotive oil pump market provides coverage on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Oil Pump Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Brake Pads Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-brake-pads-global-market-report

Automotive Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-composites-global-market-report

Automotive Elastomers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-elastomers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.