Construction Adhesives Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Adhesives Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the construction adhesives market has seen substantial growth in terms of size. The market, which was valued at $12.06 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $12.95 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as construction and infrastructure developments, building refurbishments and repairs, escalating demand for environmentally-friendly constructions and sustainability, rising compliance with regulations, and the growth in urbanization and population figures.

The market size for construction adhesives is anticipated to experience robust growth in the near future, reaching a value of $18.32 billion in 2029, with a 9.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth in the forecast period is largely due to factors like the rise in digital construction procedures, practices of the circular economy, construction safety norms, growth in emerging markets, and adaptations to shifts in climate conditions. The projecting period will see prominent trends such as the use of high-performance and specialty adhesives, innovative approaches to prefabrication and modular construction, the introduction of eco-friendly and low-voc adhesives, cutting-edge technological integration, and advanced smart building technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Construction Adhesives Market?

The surge in both residential and non-residential construction undertakings is expected to drive the expansion of the construction adhesives market. The process of construction involves assembling materials together to form substantial structures and this activity is leading to an increased need for construction adhesives. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data in August 2024, there was a notable reduction in the rate of new residential constructions compared to earlier years. In July 2024, the number of housing starts was reported at 1.54 million, showing a 6.5% dip from the preceding month and a sharp 20% drop compared to July 2023. Hence, the escalating construction activities are bolstering the growth of the construction adhesives market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Construction Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Construction Adhesives include:

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company.

• Adhesives Technology Corporation

• Arkema SA

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• DAP Products Inc.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• ITW Performance Polymers

• MAPEI S.p.A.

• Sika AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Construction Adhesives Market?

In the construction sector, there's an escalating trend of employing bio-based adhesives. The motivation comes from heightened environmental awareness and the depletion of fossil resources, which has sparked the creation of bio-based adhesives with minimized carbon footprints and reliable attachment capacities to myriad substrates. Comprised of renewable, eco-friendly materials, these bio-based adhesives have advantageous mechanical and chemical traits, enhancing their efficiency. To illustrate, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a chemical firm from Germany, launched its innovative LOCTITE® HHD 5000, a superior bio-based polyurethane reactive (PUR) hot melt adhesive, in March 2023.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Construction Adhesives Market Growth

The construction adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive

2) By Resin Type: Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Water-based: Acrylic Adhesives, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Adhesives, Latex Adhesives

2) By Solvent-based: Polyurethane Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives, Contact Adhesives

3) By Hot-melt: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Adhesives, Polyamide Adhesives, Polyolefin Adhesives

4) By Reactive: Polyurethane Reactive Adhesives, Silane Modified Polymer Adhesives, Epoxy Reactive Adhesives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Construction Adhesives Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for construction adhesives and is projected to witness the most significant growth in the coming years. The market report for construction adhesives encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

