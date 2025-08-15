Concrete Repair Mortars Market to Reach $365.56 Billion by 2029 with 3.7% CAGR

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for concrete repair mortars has demonstrated a stable growth. It is projected to increase from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This upward trajectory during the historic period can be linked to factors like the aging of architectural structures, a rise in demand for their repair and maintenance, a surge in construction activities, and growing cognizance about the need for robust and lasting buildings. The enforcement of strict building rules and protocols that encourage the use of repair mortars and advancements in material science leading to enhanced mortar mixtures also contribute to this growth.

The market size for concrete repair mortars is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $4.23 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth across the projected period include an increased emphasis on environmentally-friendly building materials, population growth and urbanization, a surge in government investment in infrastructure projects, and a rising demand for swift and cost-effective repair solutions and non-structural applications. Notable trends within the forecast period encompass the development of high-performance repair mortars, the incorporation of intelligent technologies for real-time monitoring, the employment of sustainable and reprocessed materials in concrete repair mortars, a focus on aesthetic appeal in concrete repair including color-matching and texture replication, and a shift towards the use of rapid-hardening and quick-setting repair mortars for speedy repairs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

The concrete repair mortar market is witnessing growth due to a surge in the need for repair and maintenance of existing buildings. As the combined impact of external conditions and loads leads to the degradation of structures and materials, there is a snowballing demand for the repair and maintenance of building infrastructure. Rather than demolishing and reconstructing, repairing and upgrading a building is more economical and cost-effective. Given the mounting demand for repair and maintenance of buildings, substantial use of concrete repair mortars is anticipated, as they are a vital component in the maintenance and repair of concrete structures. As an illustration, the UK Office for National Statistics' Construction Output Price Index (OPIs) dataset indicates that in March 2022, the rise in monthly construction output was spurred by advances in both repair and maintenance (3.0%) and new work (1.0%) in the UK. The most significant contributors to the monthly increase at the sector level were private home repair and maintenance (5.8%) and private commercial new work (4.0%). Thus, the surging need for the repair and maintenance of existing buildings is likely to stimulate demand for the concrete repair mortar market throughout the forecast period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

Major players in the Concrete Repair Mortars include:

• Adhesives Technology Corporation

• The Euclid Chemical Company

• Remmers Limited

• Pidilite Industries Ltd.

• Fosroc Inc.

• Sika AG

• BASF SE

• MAPEI S. p. A

• Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.

• W. R. Meadows Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

The emergence of product innovation is a major trend capturing the attention of the concrete repair mortar market. Major entities are increasingly concentrating on rolling out ground-breaking concrete repair mortars that are water-soluble, eco-friendly and incorporate low-damage formulations devoid of any VOCs (volatile organic compounds) usage. These innovations aim at facilitating the creation of high-strength and large-scale structures while also minimizing their carbon footprint. Novel concrete repair mortars offer enhanced structural strength, restoration of structural stability, extended protection, and life span. These offerings successfully provide key entities with a competitive advantage and increase their standing in the market. For example, Sika UK, a branch of the Sika Group in the UK, introduced a low-carbon concrete repair mortar, crafted using recycled and low-carbon materials, that promises enduring efficiency for a range of high-strength applications. Future-forward sustainable concrete repair mortars, designed to produce less particulate emissions, assure superior repair performance.

How Is The Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segmented?

The concrete repair mortars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

2) By Grade: Structural, Non Structural

3) By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars, Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs, Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

Subsegments:

1) By Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortars, Non-Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars

2) By Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars: High-Strength Epoxy Mortars, Flexible Epoxy Mortars

3) By Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete: Self-Leveling Epoxy Systems, Epoxy Overlay Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for concrete repair mortars and is also projected to be the quickest expanding region in the worldwide share market for this product in the forecast period. The market report for concrete repair mortars encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

