Automobile Remanufacturing Market to Reach USD $107.22 Billion by 2029 at 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automobile Remanufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Automobile Remanufacturing Market In 2025?

Recent years have witnessed robust growth in the size of the automobile remanufacturing market. Forecasts predict an growth from $67.54 billion in 2024 to $73.49 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors such as environmental concerns, cost-effectiveness, resource conservation, regulatory support, and the uptake of a circular economy model have likely contributed to the growth experienced in the historic period.

In the coming years, substantial growth is anticipated in the remanufacturing market for automobiles. Its market size is projected to reach $107.23 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the growth of electric vehicles (EV), increased vehicle intricacy, progression towards autonomous vehicles, enhancement in sustainable practices, and circular economy-related legislation. Key forecast period trends include improvements in remanufacturing technologies, focus on battery remanufacturing, the rise of automation in remanufacturing, modularity, design suited for remanufacturing, and co-operative supply chain models.

Download a free sample of the automobile remanufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12274&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automobile Remanufacturing Market?

The escalating demand for vehicles is projected to boost the expansion of the automobile remanufacturing industry in the future. When we talk about a vehicle, we're referring to a piece of machinery, usually equipped with wheels and an engine, utilized for terrestrial transportation of individuals or goods. Automobile remanufacturing caters to this vehicle requirement by rebuilding and salvage previously purchased, outdated or damaged vehicles. Remanufacturers in the automotive sector provide an array of remanufactured components such as transmissions, clutches, steering systems and axle systems for cars and trucks. As an example, the Japan-based automotive industry portal MarkLines Co., Ltd., reported an increase of 22.8% in the sales of new vehicles in the US in May 2023 compared to May 2022, reaching a total of 1,374,910 units. Hence, this escalating demand for vehicles is fueling the expansion of the automobile remanufacturing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automobile Remanufacturing Industry?

Major players in the Automobile Remanufacturing include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG

• Volvo Car Corporation

• Cummins Inc.

• Valeo SA

• Eaton Corporation plc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automobile Remanufacturing Market In The Globe?

There is a rising trend of product novelties in the automobile remanufacturing industry. Dominant corporations in this field are bracing their market position by introducing innovative remanufactured goods. For instance, Blue Streak Electronics, an automotive remanufactured electronics manufacturer based in Canada, rolled out its remanufactured automotive driveline power inverters line in June 2023. These inverters get screened through a prolonged process of remanufacturing, which includes exhaustive testing, refurbishing, and the substitution of pivotal elements, ensuring excellent efficiency, reliability, and longevity. They turn the vehicle's battery's DC power into AC power for driveline systems and charge the battery. Consequently, customers can expect an eco-friendly product with similar performance to brand new power inverters, effectively minimizing waste and carbon footprints.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automobile Remanufacturing Market Report?

The automobile remanufacturingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Engine, Transmission, Starter, Generator, Other Types

2) By Manufacturer: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Remanufacturers, Independent Remanufacturers, Subcontracted Remanufacturers

3) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Engine: Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine, Hybrid Engine

2) By Transmission: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)

3) By Starter: Electric Starter, Hydraulic Starter

4) By Generator: Alternator, Starter Generator

5) By Other Types: Fuel Injectors, Turbochargers, Power Steering Pumps, Brake Calipers

View the full automobile remanufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-remanufacturing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automobile Remanufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest region in the automobile remanufacturing market. However, it is predicted that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the estimated period. The report on the automobile remanufacturing market includes the following geographies: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automobile Remanufacturing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automobile Weather Strip Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-weather-strip-global-market-report

Automobile Oxygen Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-oxygen-sensor-global-market-report

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.