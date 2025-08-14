Coating Additives Market to Reach USD $15.39 Billion by 2029 at 9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Coating Additives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Coating Additives Market In 2025?

There has been a robust expansion in the size of the coating additives market in the past few years. The market, which is currently valued at $10.16 billion in 2024, is projected to witness growth to $10.88 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth over the historic period is due to multiple factors such as the growth of the construction industry, rising demand for paints and coatings, increase in industrial manufacturing, stricter regulatory compliance, and heightened environmental concerns.

In the coming years, the coating additives market is predicted to experience robust growth, escalating to $15.39 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This swell during the forecast period can be accredited to factors such as infrastructure growth, the automobile industry, accelerated urbanization, a rise in the usage of biodegradable additives, and progress in emerging markets. Key trends for the projected period include advancements in architectural coatings, personalized additive solutions, technological progress, the emergence of innovative specialty coatings, and the launch of superior-performance additives.

Download a free sample of the coating additives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5953&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Coating Additives Market?

The robust expansion in the building and construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Coating additives, which enhance viscosity, surface efficacy, and shock resistance of bases, are extensively utilized in this sector. A considerable surge in both residential and commercial construction activities worldwide, as well as the increasing use of eco-friendly additives to enhance wall and roof installations while keeping an eye on environmental implications, is evident. For instance, as per the United States Census Bureau, a primary U.S. federal statistical system agency, the tally of privately-owned housing units sanctioned through building permits in February 2023 was 1,524,000, calculated on an adjusted annual basis. This indicates a 13.8% increase over the adjusted January figure of 1,339,000. Therefore, it is anticipated that the ongoing robust expansion in the building and construction industry will stimulate the coating additives market throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Coating Additives Industry?

Major players in the Coating Additives include:

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Allnex Netherlands BV

• ANGUS Chemical Company

• Arkema SA

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• BYK Additives & Instruments

• Cabot Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Dow Chemical Co.

• Eastman Chemical Company

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Coating Additives Market In The Globe?

In the coating additives market, significant players are concentrating on the advancement of new technological developments like energy-curable coatings used for metal coils applications to ensure improved performance and sustainability. The energy-curable type of coating hardens or cures when exposed to energy sources such as ultraviolet (UV) light or electron beams, resulting in quick drying times and sturdy finishes for a broad range of applications. For instance, PPG Industries, a US-based paint and coating manufacturing firm, unveiled the PPG DURANEXT in July 2024. The DURANEXT range encompasses a wide spectrum of coatings such as backers, primers, basecoats, and clearcoats, providing a thorough system for metal coil coaters seeking to optimize their production processes and decrease environmental footprint. Unlike traditional coil coating systems requiring high curing temperatures, PPG DuraNEXT coatings utilize advanced technologies like electron beam or ultraviolet energy for curing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Coating Additives Market Report?

The coating additivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additive, Other Types

2) By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions

3) By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylics: Acrylic Emulsions, Acrylic Resins, Acrylic Polymer Additives

2) By Fluoropolymers: PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Additives, PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) Additives, Fluorinated Surfactants

3) By Urethanes: Aliphatic Urethane Additives, Aromatic Urethane Additives, Urethane Dispersions

4) By Metallic Additives: Metallic Pigments, Metal-based Antimicrobial Additives, Conductive Metallic Additives

5) By Other Types: Epoxy Additives, Silicones, Texturing Agents

View the full coating additives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-additives-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Coating Additives Market By 2025?

In 2024, the dominant region in the Coating Additives market was Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to be the most rapidly expanding region in the subsequent forecast period. The report on the coating additives market encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coating Additives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-equipment-global-market-report

Coated Paper Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-paper-global-market-report

Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-engraved-and-heat-treated-metal-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.