Airlines Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

How Much Is The Airlines Market Worth?

In recent years, the airline industry's market size has seen robust growth. The market, which is projected to surge from $554.53 billion in 2024 to $594.33 billion in 2025, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the deregulation of the airline industry, globalization and open skies agreements, economic variability, strategic alliances and mergers, and a shift in consumer preferences.

Over the coming years, a robust expansion is forecasted in the airlines market which is projected to reach $827.27 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Several factors will drive this growth in the forecast period such as rebounding from global events, changes in travel guidelines, emphasis on sustainability, rising demand for luxury services, and regional market development. Significant trends during this forecast period will consist of digital revolution, eco-friendly and sustainable methods, customised customer services, advancements in technology, and health and safety protocols.

What Are The Factors Driving The Airlines Market?

The airline market is projected to grow due to an anticipated rise in air passengers. An air passenger is an individual who travels via an aircraft. The aviation industry transports both passengers and freight across the world, which influences the social, economic, and sustainable development of regions significantly. For instance, Eurostat, a statistical agency based in Luxembourg of the European Union, reported in October 2024 that during the first quarter of 2024, there was an 11.5% increase, equivalent to 198 million air passengers, compared to the same timeframe in 2023 across the European Union. As a result, the growth in the number of air passengers propels the expansion of the airline market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Airlines Market?

Major players in the Airlines include:

• Air France-KLM S.A.

• American Airlines Group Inc.

• Ana Holdings Inc.

• British Airways PLC.

• Delta Air Lines Inc.

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• Hainan Airlines Co. Ltd.

• Japan Airlines Co. Ltd.

• LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

• Qantas Airways Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Airlines Sector?

The trend of strategic alliances is becoming more prevalent in the airline industry. Many airline companies are opting for partnerships to consolidate their presence in the business. Air India, an aviation firm from India, entered into a collaboration with Alaska Airlines in November 2023, allowing Air India's travellers to easily connect to 32 locations in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Alaska Airlines, an American airline company, offers passenger and freight air services. Moreover, in January 2023, the Air France-KLM Group, a French airline corporation teamed up with Delta Airlines, an American airline firm and Virgin Atlantic, a British airline company to establish the world's top partnership. This alliance offers passengers more flexible flight schedules and jointly, they aim to make travelling with any airline easy and dependable.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Airlines Market Share?

The airlines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Transport: Domestic, International

2) By Size: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional And Business Jet, Freighter

3) By Application: Passenger, Freight

Subsegments:

1) By Domestic: Scheduled Domestic Flights, Charter Domestic Flights

2) By International: Scheduled International Flights, Charter International Flights

What Are The Regional Trends In The Airlines Market?

In 2024, the airline market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to experience the quickest growth during the forecasted period. The airline market report includes data on various regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

