Aircraft Maintenance Market to Reach $57.82 Billion by 2029 with 4.7% CAGR

Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Aircraft Maintenance Market Size And Growth?

The size of the aircraft maintenance market has seen a consistent escalation in the recent past. The market value is projected to elevate from $46.13 billion in 2024 to $48.12 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The significant growth during the historical period can be ascribed to factors like the extension of aircraft lifecycle, focus on safety measures, the trend of outsourcing maintenance services, a transition towards predictive maintenance, and the burgeoning commercial aviation.

The market size for aircraft maintenance is likely to witness consistent growth in the ensuing years, projecting to reach the value of $57.82 billion by the end of 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Influences on this surge during the forecast period encompass fleet enlargement, amendments in regulations, shifting towards predictive maintenance, increment in low-cost carriers, and outsourcing tendencies. Prominent trends anticipated during this time frame involve the uptake of predictive maintenance, implementation of sophisticated technologies, emphasis on cost-effectiveness, migration to digital documentation, and subcontracting maintenance services.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Maintenance Market?

The surge in air passenger numbers is anticipated to propel the aircraft maintenance market's expansion in the future. Essentially, an air passenger refers to an individual or business primarily engaged in the aerial conveyance of people across state lines. The fundamental reason for consistent aircraft maintenance is to ensure the safety of everyone aboard, especially passengers. Passenger safety is the utmost concern for any aircraft proprietor. For example, Eurostat, an EU statistical institution headquartered in Luxembourg, reported in October 2024 that in the initial three months of the year, air passenger numbers across the EU surged to 198 million, a significant 11.5% growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Consequently, the growth in air passenger numbers is catalyzing the progression of the aircraft maintenance market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Maintenance include:

• General Electric Aerospace

• Lufthansa Technik AG

• AAR Corp.

• Delta TechOps

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

• Rolls-Royce Limited

• MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Aviation Technical Services Inc.

• Boeing Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aircraft Maintenance Market?

The significant rising trend in the aircraft maintenance market is the introduction of technological advancements. Major players in this market have embraced these innovative technologies to fortify their marketplace presence. Take for instance, Cirium, a company based in the UK that offers data and analysis services to the aviation and tourism sectors. In November 2022, they introduced the primary phase of satellite-assisted aircraft maintenance tracking, a pioneering feature within the aviation industry. This revolutionary advancement assists in identifying aircraft transitions and strategizing the allocation of maintenance and replacement sections by technicians or owners. By keeping track of each ground event for a specific aircraft, developers can gain valuable insights into whether an aircraft from an airline has undergone cabin upgrades, acquired additional branding, is under maintenance, or has been re-introduced into service. A feature called 'Ground Events' is included in the Ascend Profiles User Interface (UI) which presents aircraft intelligence for airline and leasing profiles, with quick insights on aircraft types, airport locations, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service providers, and more.

How Is The Aircraft Maintenance Market Segmented?

The aircraft maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components, APU

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

3) By Organization Type: Independent MRO, Original Equipment Manufacture MRO, Other Organization Types

4) By End-User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Overhaul: Turbine Engine Overhaul, Piston Engine Overhaul

2) By Line Maintenance: Pre-Flight Inspections, Routine Maintenance, Troubleshooting

3) By Modification: Avionics Upgrade, Cabin Reconfiguration, Structural Modifications

4) By Components: Landing Gear Maintenance, Hydraulic System Maintenance, Electrical System Maintenance

5) By Auxiliary Power Unit (APU): APU Repair And Overhaul, APU Testing And Maintenance

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Maintenance Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was leading in the Aircraft Maintenance industry. The report on this market covers all regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

