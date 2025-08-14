The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ground Defense System Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $21.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Ground Defense System Market In 2025?

The market size of the ground defense system has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $56.75 billion in 2024 to $60.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors such as evolving threats, military modernization initiatives, global political tensions, attention to urban warfare, and budget provisions have been significant contributors to the historical growth.

In the coming years, a remarkable expansion is predicted for the ground defense system market. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of $76.56 billion in 2029, with a 6.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The predicted growth within the forecast period is due to factors like increased usage of directed energy weapons, the emergence of unconventional threats, the implementation of scalable and modular systems, cybersecurity integration, and comprehensive command and control systems. The period also sees trends like a shift towards network-centric warfare, a focus on mobility and maneuverability, the integration of artificial intelligence, dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum, and multi-domain operations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ground Defense System Market?

The ground defense system market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by an increasing need for cybersecurity. This involves techniques to shield computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from injurious attacks. In both wartime and peacetime, ground defense systems require cybersecurity to maintain operational functionality and safeguard their networks against enemies, resulting in an increased necessity for cybersecurity within this market. For example, Seeking Alpha, a crowd-sourced content service for financial markets in the US, forecasts cybersecurity expenditure surpassing $188 billion by 2023. In addition, Cybercrime Ventures, a US-based cybercrime research organization, predicts a yearly 15% rise in cybercrime costs, amounting to $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, with a projected 3.5 million cybersecurity job vacancies worldwide by 2023. Hence, the growing demand for cybersecurity is a key factor propelling the expansion of the ground defense system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ground Defense System Industry?

Major players in the Ground Defense System include:

• BAE Systems PLC

• Lockhead Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• MBDA Missile Systems Inc.

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ground Defense System Market In The Globe?

In the ground defense system market, top firms are prioritizing innovative solutions like ground-launched cruise missiles to improve range, accuracy, and operational functionality in modern combat scenarios. For example, MBDA, a French company specializing in missile development and manufacturing, unveiled the Land Cruise Missile (LCM) system in June 2022. This new ground-launched cruise missile, which is intended for long-range precision strikes, is a derivation of the existing Naval Cruise Missile (NCM). The LCM can hit targets as far as 1,400 kilometers and boasts superior features like high precision, the ability to withstand air defenses, and synchronized time-on-target (STOT) for coordinating attacks on multiple objectives simultaneously. This missile boosts European defense by providing a sovereign solution for deep strike operations, fulfilling modern military requirements in a changing geopolitical environment.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ground Defense System Market Report?

The ground defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Products, Services

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet Of Things, Wearable Devices, Other Technologies

3) By Operation: Manned, Unmanned

4) By Application: Logistics And Transportation, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Intelligence And Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training And Health Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense Intelligence, Military, Law Enforcement

Subsegments:

1) By Products: Weapon Systems, Surveillance Systems, Communication Equipment, Command And Control Systems, Ground Vehicles, Sensors And Detectors, Missiles And Munitions

2) By Services: Maintenance And Support, Training And Simulation, Integration Services, Consulting Services, Logistics And Supply Chain Management

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ground Defense System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the ground defense system market. It's anticipated that the quickest expansion in this market during the forecast period will be in the Asia-Pacific region. The ground defense system market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

