MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela condemns violence at Maponya Mall

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has strongly condemned the violent incident at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday, 13 August 2025 which claimed the life of one person and left two others injured.

According to preliminary reports, the incident is allegedly linked to tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

MEC Diale-Tlabela described the attack as “senseless, unacceptable, and a direct threat to the safety and stability of our public transport system.”

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk. Violence of this nature undermines public safety, tarnishes the image of our transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC has called on law enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

She further urged both taxi associations and e-hailing operators to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue facilitated by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport .

The MEC sends her deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

