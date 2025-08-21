ZOTH Secures $15M Strategic Commitment from Bolts Capital to Power the Future of Real-World Assets

Zoth has secured a $15M strategic token commitment from private equity firm Bolts Capital to advance its mission of bringing real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoth has secured a $15M strategic token purchase commitment from private equity fund Bolts Capital to accelerate its mission of unlocking real-world asset (RWA) opportunities on-chain.Zoth is building a community-driven RWAFi ecosystem with security at its foundation as they continue to innovate at the intersection of DeFi and real-world assets (RWAs). The commitment from Bolts Capital will supercharge Zoth’s ecosystem growth and fuel the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), positioning Zoth as a category-defining protocol in the space.RWA Tokenization: The Next FrontierReal-world assets are quickly emerging as the most scalable and sustainable growth vertical in DeFi, with tokenized T-bills alone surpassing billions in on-chain volume. However, the space remains fragmented, opaque, and often inaccessible to global participants. Zoth combines these components into a single, interoperable protocol. Zoth is building financial infrastructure to bring trillions in idle off-chain capital into DeFi, starting with tokenized treasury products and scaling into emerging markets and alternative asset classes, unlocking real-world value through secure, open financial rails.With real-world adoption accelerating and regulatory clarity improving, Zoth stands at the forefront of the next major wave of DeFi innovation.“Real-world assets represent a $4.2T opportunity waiting to be unlocked in DeFi. But capturing it demands more than innovation—it demands trust, execution, and infrastructure,” said Pritam Dutta, founder of Zoth. “With Awaken’s backing, we’re actively building the rails to bring institutional-grade yield on-chain securely, scalably, and globally.”Strategic Alignment with Bolts CapitalBolts' commitment represents more than capital; it signals alignment with Zoth’s long-term roadmap. With experience in backing blockchain-native protocols, DeFi primitives, and digital asset platforms, Bolts' support will strengthen Zoth’s ecosystem.“Zoth is uniquely positioned at the intersection of compliance, innovation, and real-world yield,” said a Director of Bolts Capital. “We believe tokenized RWAs will be the catalyst for the next DeFi wave, and Zoth has built a robust foundation to lead this movement.”Looking AheadThe token commitment comes at a time of rising momentum for Zoth after the Zeusd exploit on March 21st. The team is doubling down on strengthening ZeUSD and rebuilding as they continue to innovate at the intersection of DeFi and real-world assets (RWAs).Zoth’s TGE and additional details on tokenomics, ecosystem incentives, and roadmap milestones will be shared on their social media channels.About ZothZoth is building a community-first restaking layer for the RWAFi ecosystem, blending the scalability of TradFi with the innovation of DeFi. Zoth creates a permissionless layer for on-chain and off-chain RWAs, enhancing access and DeFi utility.Users can learn more about Zoth by visiting:

