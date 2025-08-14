Ascend Delivers DuckLake Support, Offering Speed and Simplicity for Modern Data Infrastructure

Agentic Data Engineering Platform integrates revolutionary new table format, enabling organizations to build faster pipelines while reducing complexity and cost

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend.io , the leader in agentic data engineering, today announced native support for DuckLake , an open table format from the team behind DuckDB that stores table metadata in and data in open Parquet. By integrating DuckLake with Ascend's agentic data engineering capabilities , organizations can now build and manage data pipelines that are not only faster and more cost-effective, but also dramatically simpler to deploy and maintain."DuckLake finally brings table formats to a fast, simple experience that anyone can try out in a matter of minutes," said Cody Peterson, Product Manager at Ascend. "Combined with Ascend's intelligent automation and AI agents, teams can now build production-ready pipelines without the operational complexity that has plagued traditional lakehouse architectures."SOLVING MODERN DATA INFRASTRUCTURE CHALLENGESThe integration addresses critical pain points facing organizations modernizing their data infrastructure:- Reduced Complexity: While formats like Iceberg and Delta Lake require extensive metadata management across multiple files and systems, DuckLake's SQL-database approach eliminates metadata sprawl and complex catalog coordination.- Enhanced Performance: DuckLake's architecture requires far fewer compaction operations and enables faster query planning, while Ascend's agentic platform optimizes pipeline execution and resource utilization automatically.- Cost Optimization: Organizations can store data in cost-effective object storage while using standard database technology like PostgreSQL or MySQL for metadata management, significantly reducing infrastructure costs compared to traditional data warehouse solutions.AGENTIC INTELLIGENCE MEETS REVOLUTIONARY ARCHITECTUREAscend's unique agentic data engineering platform brings AI-powered automation to every aspect of DuckLake pipeline management. The platform's intelligent agents continuously monitor data pipelines, optimize performance, and handle routine maintenance tasks, enabling teams to focus on high-value work while the system manages operational complexity."This isn't just about supporting another table format—it's about reimagining how modern data infrastructure should work," said Sean Knapp, CEO and Founder of Ascend. "By combining DuckLake's elegant simplicity with our agentic platform, we're delivering what data teams have been asking for: the power of a full lakehouse without the operational burden."FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENT OPTIONSAscend's DuckLake support offers organizations maximum flexibility:- Bring Your Own: Connect existing DuckLake instances to Ascend for agentic pipeline management and optimization- Ascend Managed: Leverage Ascend's fully managed DuckLake environment for complete lakehouse functionality without infrastructure overheadINDUSTRY IMPACT & AVAILABILITYThe announcement positions Ascend as among the first major data platforms to deliver production-ready DuckLake support, reinforcing the company's leadership in next-generation data engineering solutions. The integration is available immediately for all Ascend customers and prospects.Organizations interested in experiencing DuckLake's speed and simplicity through Ascend's agentic platform can book a demo and start a free trial at ascend.io.ABOUT ASCEND.IOAscend.io is on a mission to make data engineering delightful. Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud empowers data teams to build, automate, and optimize data pipelines with ease. Combining a powerful metadata core, advanced automation, and integrated AI agents, Ascend eliminates toil, enabling teams to deliver data faster than ever before.

