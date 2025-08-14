Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 13

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 13, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 13, there are 83 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 13 are not contained, 42 are ongoing assessments, and 22 are listed as protecting values.

Nine communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval; and, Île-à-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Defining Types Of Wildland Firefighters

Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 firefighters are an integral part of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Response Capacity to wildfires. Here is the breakdown of each of the three firefighter categories.

Type 1 Wildland Firefighters

Type 1 crews, identified by their yellow Nomex shirts, consist of trained and experienced staff. Sometimes referred to as Crew Members in the province, Saskatchewan's Type 1s are based in each SPSA Response Centre Area. These crews typically perform initial and sustained attacks on wildland fires, assist with helping communities response efforts and can provide support to a variety of responses, if able.

Type 1 crew leaders and crew members may also supervise Type 2 and Type 3 crews on sustained action fires.

Saskatchewan's Type 1 firefighters have assisted other jurisdictions, provinces and countries during wildfire season, just as other jurisdictions have deployed their Type 1s to Saskatchewan.

Type 2 (First Nations and Northern Community Crews)

Type 2 Wildland Firefighters are contracted through formal agreements with First Nations organizations and northern communities. These Type 2 crews are located in various communities and reserves near or within the provincial forest.

Type 2 crews provide firefighting and response services, as needed, and work on projects within their home communities in times of low fire danger. Type 2 crews are primarily used on sustained action fires. Type 2 crews may also assist Type 1 crews on the initial response to new wildfires.

Type 3 (Emergency Fire Personnel)

Type 3 crews, identified by their orange coveralls, are made up of qualified firefighters locally hired on an emergency basis.

Firefighters from the Canadian Armed Forces are trained and utilized at this level.

These firefighters are used to support Type 1 and Type 2 crews working on sustained action wildfires and are normally used on a fire line that is under control or in the mop-up stage, or low in complexity and expected fire behaviour.

