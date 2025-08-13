MFA-MTI Joint Press Statement: Visit by Singapore Ministers to India for the Third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) and the India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR), 13 August 2025

The third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) was held on 13 August 2025 in New Delhi, India. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong led the Singapore delegation which comprised Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy, and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

The Indian delegation comprised Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Ministers reaffirmed the close and longstanding relationship between Singapore and India, underpinned by strong economic and people-to-people ties. They reviewed the good progress since the last meeting in Singapore and expressed support for deeper cooperation in a wide range of areas, particularly in sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity. The ministers also discussed collaboration on cross-border data flows and capital markets via the use of regulatory sandboxes, as well as cooperation on skills training in semiconductors, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and India’s national centres of excellence. They discussed the interest from Singapore companies to develop sustainable industrial parks in India.

The Singapore Ministers called on Indian President Droupadi Murmu on 13 August 2025. President Murmu and the ministers hailed the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and reaffirmed the strong bilateral cooperation. They discussed the ISMR and highlighted the importance of skilling cooperation. They agreed that the ISMR was a key platform to explore new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. DPM Gan conveyed President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s invitation to President Murmu to make a State Visit to Singapore at a mutually convenient time.

The third India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) was held on 13 August 2025. The ISBR is a business-led forum that brings together select leaders to identify initiatives that could strengthen the partnership between the business communities in India and Singapore, as well as forge cultural and people-to-people ties. Six business leaders from Singapore and ten from India participated in the ISBR. Representatives from Singapore were Gautam Banerjee, Senior Managing Director and Chairman at Blackstone Singapore, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Temasek Holdings, Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer at GIC Private Limited, Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer at Singapore Airlines, Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director at CapitaLand Development and Piyush Gupta, Deputy Chairman at Keppel Corporation. India was represented by Mahindra Group, Bharti Enterprises Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Sorin Investment Fund, Jetline Group, and National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation. The business leaders discussed ideas for potential partnership in areas such as digitalisation, industrial parks, skilling and infrastructure financing.

