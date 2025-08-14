Council Office Building’s Second Floor Public Entrance on Maryland Avenue Reopens on August 14

MARYLAND, August 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Accessible public entrance restored under the brown canopy on Maryland Avenue





ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2025—The public entrance to the Stella Werner Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville will reopen on Aug. 14, 2025. This entrance is located under the brown canopy near the intersection of East Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. This public entrance was temporarily relocated to keep residents and employees safe during public use space renovations on the second floor of the building.

The new public use space will include meeting areas for community members and visitors and a grab and go food vendor. The food vendor will officially open on Sept. 1. Additionally, the security screening station has been reestablished on the second floor.

The temporary public entrance at the top of the steps in front of the building on Maryland Avenue will return to an employee entrance. Signage will direct visitors to the reopened public entrance.

The Council Office Building also has an accessible, first-floor public entrance. This entrance is adjacent to the public parking garage. The entrance to the public parking garage is located off East Jefferson Street in Rockville.

Visit the Council’s website for more information about visiting the Council Office Building.

# # #

Release ID: 25-276Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832