Fish salvage order issued for Deep Creek Reservoir in Oneida County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Deep Creek Reservoir in Oneida County, effective Aug. 15 through Sep. 19, 2025.

During the salvage order timeline at Deep Creek Reservoir:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

No live fish may be transported from the reservoir.

As per Deep Creek Irrigation Co. rules, no watercraft are allowed on this waterbody.

Deep Creek Irrigation Company impounds water from Deep Creek to supply water for irrigation demands and is draining the reservoir to make repairs on the dam.

Each year, Idaho Fish and Game stocks 500 catchable-sized rainbow trout in Deep Creek Reservoir for anglers. The reservoir also contains populations of largemouth bass and cutthroat trout. Fish will not survive when water levels in the reservoir become unsuitable; therefore, an order of salvage is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

The reservoir will begin to fill again once the repairs are completed in September.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.