Public health officials release information on potential measles exposures

Denver (Aug. 13, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Adams County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles in a child under 5 years from Adams County. The child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, traveled with their family to Chihuahua, Mexico, where there is an ongoing measles outbreak. The child remains hospitalized.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure location:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the location below at the listed date and time may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

We will update locations as necessary.

Location Date/Time When symptoms may develop Children’s Hospital Colorado Emergency Department

13123 E. 16th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80045 Tuesday, Aug. 12

6:36 p.m. – 10:16 p.m. Through Sept. 2

More info:

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

