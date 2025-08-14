Childcare Operators Call for Changes to $10-A-Day Child Care

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

Renewed agreements must address space access crisis, says ACE National

Public policy should focus on outcomes, not ideology. If a program leaves most children without access, calling it a success is misleading.” — Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE National

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As provinces and the federal government negotiate the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) agreements, ACE National (Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs) is urging governments to address some of the gaps this program has created for operators, families and children.Despite an unprecedented $30 billion federal investment since 2021, licensed child care remains out of reach for most families. According to the federal Interim Space Statistics 2024 report, only 32% of Canadian children under six had access to a licensed space in 2024. This leaves two-thirds without regulated care. In Saskatchewan, the figure drops to just 21%.“When we couldn’t find a licensed space in our town, we had no choice but to put our girls in unlicensed care. We were on waitlists for years, and every time we called, we were told there were no funded spots. This program is supposed to be for families like mine, so why can’t I choose the care that works for my child? Right now, there’s no space, no flexibility, and too many of us are left behind.”~Sarah Morris, SaskatchewanAccess Crisis, Not Just a Funding IssueThe challenge is not only cost. It is capacity. From 2019 to 2024, Canada added over 113,000 centre-based spaces for children under six, increasing from 596,612 to 709,684 spaces. Yet access rates rose only five percentage points nationally, from 27% to 32%.Program rules also limit who can expand. Federal data show that 52% of all full-day spaces for children under six are provided by for-profit operators. This proportion has not changed since 2021, and many of these operators are in communities facing the largest shortages.Before Renewing, Fix the Gaps“Renewing CWELCC without addressing its failures risks locking families into a system that is not meeting their needs,” said Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE National. “Public policy should focus on outcomes, not ideology. If a program leaves most children without access, calling it a success is misleading.”ACE is calling for public consultations with parents and child care providers before any renewal. It also calls for measurable access targets that match growth to demand, funding that follows families so they can choose licensed care that works for them, and equal support for all licensed providers—public, non-profit, and for-profit—to expand capacity where it is most needed.Call to Action for ParentsACE urges parents to visit https://aacenational.ca/ to review their province’s access statistics, use ACE’s tools to understand their child care options, and share their stories to help shape a system that truly works for Canadian families.About ACE NationalThe Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs represents licensed child care operators across Canada, advocating for evidence-based policy that expands access, supports quality, and respects family choice.Media Contact:

