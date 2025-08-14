RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Grants Management Specialist

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Grants Management Specialist

Job ID: 30207

Open To: Public

Open Period: 8/13/2025 - 8/27/2025



Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Grants Management Specialist for its Grants Division. The Contracts, Procurement, and Grants Department is tasked with supporting DMPED with its strategic objectives and ensuring efficient use of resources.

Position Description

The Grants Management Specialist position serves a crucial role in performing a comprehensive range of responsibilities essential for the effective and compliant management of grants awarded by DMPED. Some of the duties related to the development and implementation of grants procedures include grant application creation, review, and evaluation, grant awards and community engagement for the grants awarded by the District government. This position is essential for ensuring that grant funds are utilized effectively and in compliance with District and federal regulations. The Grants Management Specialist serves as a liaison between the District government and various organizations, including non-profits and public-private partnerships, to facilitate the successful execution and management of funded projects.

Specific responsibilities include:

Manage grants processes to ensure compliance with District and federal regulations and best practices.

Manages the implementation of and ensures adherence to grantmaking workflow processes and procedures.

Ensures compliance with District and federal grant requirements.

Provides grantmaking guidance to program staff as needed.

Maintains contact with grantees, organizations, and entities, as necessary, to ensure compliance.

Manages the creation and accuracy of grant documents, requests for grant application, grants applications, agreements, and other related documents.

Prepares and publishes grant related notifications such as notice of funds availability, grants applications and other documentation.

Manages the collection of grants applications and required compliance documentation from grantees.

Performs grant application pre-screenings.

Maintains and tracks electronic grant files and related documentation.

Identifies areas for improvement and enhancement in grants management.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) with a focus in business, finance, grants management or related field preferred.

At least 2 years of similar work experience in public grants management.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with grants management databases and data management software.

Prefer Smartsheet experience.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Salary

This position is grade 11 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $65,285 to $84,167. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

