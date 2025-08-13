Statement by Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 13, 2025) – Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz release the following statement:

“Over the past five years, the state has made the largest investment in homeless services in our state’s history, spending more than $266 million on addressing homelessness. That includes setting aside $25 million to build a transformative campus. Across the country, addressing homelessness is primarily a city and county responsibility, but in Utah, the state has stepped up as a committed partner, working alongside local governments and the private sector to find real solutions. The state remains committed to enhancing public safety and maintaining order, but lasting solutions require collaboration and partnership from the city, county and private sector leaders.

“We’ve been encouraged by recent efforts made by Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd to improve public safety, but it’s frustrating to continuously take one step forward and two steps back with Salt Lake City. The city needs to stay focused on its core responsibility of protecting its citizens, keeping streets safe and clean and making our capital a place Utahns can be proud of and visitors want to experience. We urge Mayor Mendenhall to turn down the politics and keep working with us to find practical and lasting solutions to this complex issue. Our citizens expect results, not finger-pointing.”