Charlotte, North Carolina – A bombshell discovery in the case of Charlotte tech mogul Richard Brasser has sparked outrage, revealing a troubling campaign by IRS Agent Raj West that raises serious questions about his motives. West launched a criminal case against Brasser after 11 suspicious phone calls—including late-night conversations—with rFactr investor Chris McDowell, who was embroiled in a civil suit with Brasser for allegedly sabotaging his company, rFactr. This revelation, paired with West’s aggressive pursuit of baseless accusations, suggests a dangerous misuse of power that could erode trust in the IRS for all Americans.

West’s investigation veered into a reckless fishing expedition, far beyond legitimate tax enforcement. Alongside DOJ prosecutor Caryn Finley, West targeted Brasser with unfounded allegations that were without any evidence— ranging from Ponzi schemes, investment fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, mortgage fraud, embezzlement, securities fraud, drug crimes, nominee accounts, and offshore fund concealment—none of which were substantiated and all later dropped. This onslaught forced Brasser, who had fully repaid over half a million dollars rFactr owed through the IRS’s Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP) by 2021 after discovering the issue, to exhaust resources defending against fictitious claims. The 11 calls between West and McDowell, a litigant with a clear vendetta, raise alarming questions about what drove this relentless pursuit.

“Why did Agent West engage in 11 calls with a litigant Brasser was suing for sabotaging the company? Especially while McDowell was also facing securities fraud suits from rFactr’s much larger investors?” asked someone close to the case. “What motivated West to undermine the IRS’s own VDP, a critical program encouraging millions to settle tax debts without fear of prosecution? These actions demand scrutiny, and we urge Treasury Secretary Bessent to investigate.”

Brasser, charged under 26 U.S.C. § 7202 despite his VDP compliance, is preparing an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (Case No. 25-4165). His legal team contends that West’s questionable conduct warrants examination of whether external motives tainted the investigation.

Brasser, a leader in Charlotte’s tech scene and head of an AI consulting firm, remains resilient. His team calls for the courts to reject his incarceration, affirm his lack of criminal intent, and address the sabotage of rFactr by the McDowells. The appeal will seek justice for Brasser and answers for a scandal that threatens public confidence in the IRS.

CASE INFORMATION

Western District of North Carolina – Charlotte

United States v. Brasser

Case No 3:23-CR-6-MOC

