ICE Deports Heinous Criminal Illegal Aliens Including a Gang Member, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

All had final orders of removal from an immigration judge, some as early as 2003

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the deportation of Laotian criminal illegal aliens, including a gang member who obstructed a murder investigation, pedophiles, and drug traffickers, back to Laos.

All have been ordered removed by a federal immigration judge, some for decades.

“Obstructing a murder investigation, child sex crimes, and drug trafficking: These were just a few of the crimes these heinous illegal aliens committed in our country. Now—thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement—these barbaric criminals are OUT of our county and can no longer prey on American citizens,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals. Despite a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE continues to remove criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.”

A list of the heinous criminal illegal aliens removed from our country and returned to Laos is below:

Sai Vang, a 39-year-old illegal alien convicted of aiding and obstructing an investigation of first-degree murder. Known gang member of the “Masters of Destruction.”

Sokhorn Ngem, a 56-year-old illegal alien convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.

Lue Kong, a 43-year-old illegal alien, convicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13).

Seng Khang, a 38-year-old illegal alien, convicted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct (person 13-15).

Wa Kong Lor, 44-year-old illegal alien convicted for breaking and entering vehicle to steal property; controlled substance-deliver/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 50 grams; weapons felony firearm; and weapons — dangerous weapon — carrying with unlawful intent.

Su Yang, a 47-year-old illegal alien. convicted of robbery in Toledo, Ohio.

Fue Yang, a 45-year-old illegal alien, convicted for breaking and entering vehicle to steal property, second-degree home invasion, unlawful driving away motor vehicle, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Soun Vongrasamy, a 64-year-old illegal alien convicted for manufacture/deliver cocaine distribute/possess with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park.

Bounthavy Phenglavanh, a 45-year-old illegal alien convicted for controlled substance — delivery/manufacture — ecstasy.

Pang Ngia Hang, 53-year-old illegal alien, convicted for bank fraud.

Sengaroun Phenglavanh, a 47-year-old illegal alien, convicted for controlled substance delivery/manufacture — ecstasy/MDMA, weapons felony firearm, and controlled substance-possess (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 25 grams.

Phouvanh Manivong, 51-year-old illegal alien, convicted for felony attempted larceny and felony grand larceny.

Members of the public can report immigration crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

###