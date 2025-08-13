Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar Commissions New Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Earl Cunningham in Kodiak, Alaska

The vessel is the Coast Guard’s latest addition to its force after receiving a $25 billion investment from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill

KODIAK, ALASKA – Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar attended the commissioning of the USCG Earl Cunningham, the service’s newest Fast Response Cutter (FRC).

The FRC program is a cornerstone of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and President Trump’s efforts to transform the U.S. Coast Guard into a more agile, responsive, and capable fighting force.

“The Cunningham will play a crucial role in keeping our country safe in a uniquely important region of the world,” said Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar. “In the 20th century, security and prosperity were largely defined by the arms race and the space race. Now, in the 21st century, our security and prosperity will be defined by the race to the arctic. State-of-the art vessels like this one will ensure the Coast Guard is ready to take on this generational challenge.”

“Commissioning the USCGC Earl Cunningham strengthens our ability to control, secure, and defend Alaska's U.S. border and maritime approaches, protect resources vital to our economic prosperity, and respond to crises throughout the Aleutian Islands,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard. “This crew will honor the heroic legacy and selfless devotion to duty exemplified by Petty Officer Cunningham in the years ahead.”

Sentinel-class FRCs like the Earl Cunningham are advanced patrol boats at the front line of the service. They are designed for multiple missions, including coastal security, national defense, search and rescue, and drug and migrant interdiction.

The Cunningham is the second FRC to be homeported at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, enhancing American presence in the Arctic. It will be the first of many more FRCs that will strengthen our foothold in the Arctic, keep our homeland safe, and keep our enemies at bay.

Now, thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and Force Design 2028 – a massive injection of $25 billion is coming for the U.S. Coast Guard to protect this region, including:

$4.3 Billion for Polar Security Cutters, extending U.S. reach in the Arctic.

$3.5 Billion for three Arctic Security Cutters,

$816 Million for light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters,

& $300 Million for USCGC homeporting in Juneau

The Cunningham was accepted by the Coast Guard on March 6, 2025, in Key West, Florida. It is the 58th of 67 FRCs that have been ordered that is in service.

It is named after enlisted Coast Guard Hero Earl Cunningham, a World War I veteran and father of three who sacrificed his life during a search and rescue operation on Lake Michigan in February 1936.