Secretary Naig to Present the Gieselman Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Louisa County farm family to be recognized at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 13, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Gieselman Family of Louisa County on Friday, Aug. 15. The award presentation will take place during a ceremony beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the WHO Crystal Studios in conjunction with Iowa Corn Day at the Iowa State Fair.

PaSa Farms, named after Paul and Sara Gieselman, is a multigenerational family farm located in Louisa County. The farm has been in the family since 1955, when Paul’s family moved to the area seeking greater opportunity and better land. Today, Paul and Sara, along with their children August (16), Benjamin (14), and Capp (12), operate the diversified farm. Paul’s father, Wayne, remains active on the farm, particularly during harvest, and the operation also includes a dedicated employee, Clint Walker. Together, they raise corn, soybeans, hay, aronia berries, backyard chickens, and a herd of approximately 35 purebred British White cattle.

“The Gieselman Family exemplifies what it means to be a good farm neighbor through their dedication to conservation, animal care, community involvement and agricultural leadership,” said Secretary Naig. “Their active involvement in Louisa County and in promoting and supporting agriculture here at home and abroad make them an excellent example of Iowa’s agricultural heritage and leadership. I am pleased to present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The Gieselmans are strong advocates for conservation and environmental stewardship. They implement numerous in-field and edge-of-field practices, including no-till, cover crops, extensive terraces (with one farm boasting 50 terraces alone), waterways and buffer strips. They are currently working with the Long Creek Watershed Project to install terraces and a silt pond on their property.

Their livestock practices reflect a similar commitment to stewardship. The Gieselmans use minimal antibiotics and conduct genetic testing with their veterinarian to improve meat tenderness and marbling. They sell beef directly to local consumers and are certified through the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, underscoring their dedication to high standards in animal care and food quality.

Off the farm, the Gieselman family is deeply invested in their tight-knit community. When Paul was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, over 500 community members attended a benefit held at a neighbor’s shop, and fellow farmers stepped in to help with planting while he underwent treatment. Now cancer-free, Paul continues to give of his time and talents as a committed community leader. He has served on the Louisa County Extension Council for 15 years (three as chair), the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Council for seven years and was a founding member of both the Hometown Pride Initiative and a local art show. He has also coached youth sports teams and regularly volunteers with school activities. Sara, a special education teacher at the Washington Community School District, is active in various community activities. Their children are involved in 4-H and school sports including basketball, trap shooting, track and baseball.

Paul’s agricultural leadership extends well beyond Louisa County. He is the current Vice Chair of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and serves as its Vice Chair of Research and Business Development Committee. He is a delegate to the U.S. Grains Council Asia Team, a voting delegate to the National Corn Growers Association, a graduate of Iowa Corn’s I-LEAD Program, and served as a National Voting Delegate for Iowa Farm Bureau. A longtime member and past president of the Louisa County Farm Bureau, Paul has represented Iowa agriculture on trade missions to China, Canada, Guatemala, Japan and Puerto Rico.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.



