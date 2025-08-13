Meet Rebeca Gómez Báez, New Financial Coach at the Center for Working Families

With a strong foundation in youth development, nonprofit leadership, and community-centered work, Rebeca Gómez Báez is the newest Financial Coach at the Center for Working Families, bringing deep passion and lived experience to the role.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Rebeca understands firsthand how hard it can be to navigate financial systems without support. “I had to work really hard to find the information I needed,” they say. “I want to be that bridge, especially for Spanish-speaking folks who’ve never had access to this kind of coaching.”

Having lived in Boston for years and returned recently, Rebeca is excited to continue serving the city they call home.

“There’s so much strength and resilience in Boston’s communities,” they say. “It means a lot to do this work in a place I care about and with people I care about.”

At the Center, Rebeca provides one-on-one support in both English and Spanish to help clients build financial confidence, reduce debt, and set clear, realistic goals. But first, they listen.

“I always start by asking how someone feels about money,” they explain. “Because once we understand that, we can build a plan that actually fits their life.”

Rebeca also offers career readiness services — from résumé and interview prep to job leads, networking support, and small business planning. “A lot of folks are juggling multiple income streams or side hustles. I help them think through how to make that work long-term.”

For Rebeca, financial coaching is about more than spreadsheets—it’s about real change. “One client came in with a solid income but a lot of credit card debt. He couldn’t see a way forward. But after a few sessions, he committed to a new plan. He started budgeting, made major payments, and came back with a whole new mindset.”

They’re also passionate about reframing what financial success looks like. “People think it’s too late to save, too late to build anything. But generational wealth isn’t just about owning property. It’s habits, knowledge, and stability.”

Outside of work, Rebeca enjoys hiking with their dog and spending time outdoors. Their financial advice to their younger self?

“Start saving early. And more importantly, understand why you spend the way you do. That self-awareness is the foundation for everything else.”

To learn more about financial coaching at the City of Boston’s Center for Working Families, visit boston.gov/financial-coaching.