Dscout Wins Proddy Award for Second Year Running and Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, the flexible experience research platform trusted by leading brands, has once again been recognized by Product School as a top innovator in UX research, taking home a 2025 Proddy Award for the second year in a row.

This repeat win highlights Dscout’s continued momentum and impact in the UX space, where teams rely on the platform to uncover real-world human experiences, test ideas, and confidently guide product decisions. The Proddy Awards recognize the tools and platforms that best enable product teams to gather meaningful feedback, improve user experiences, and deliver with confidence.

“This award reinforces our commitment to empowering the people who do research,” said Bridget Bidlack, Chief Product Officer at Dscout. “Whether it’s usability tests, asynchronous diary missions, or live interviews, our tools are designed to help product teams uncover what matters most to their users—and do it with speed, scale, and empathy.”

Dscout’s product suite—Diary, Live, Express, and Recruit—continues to evolve to meet the growing needs of user researchers, product managers, and designers. Recent product updates have made it easier to run complex usability tests, access high-quality participants quickly, and analyze rich qualitative data faster with built-in AI.

Adding to that momentum, Dscout is excited to welcome Chase Landrum as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Chase brings over a decade of experience scaling customer-centric revenue teams at Bazaarvoice, where he most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise and Global Business. “I’ve spent my career helping organizations connect more meaningfully with their customers—and that’s exactly what Dscout helps product teams do, every day,” said Chase. “The opportunity to join a company that’s pushing the boundaries of human-centered research was a no-brainer. I’m excited to help bring that impact to even more teams.”

“Chase joins us at an exciting inflection point,” said Michael Winnick, CEO of Dscout. “We’ve doubled down on building better experiences for our customers—from the product itself to how we support and grow with them. Chase’s leadership will help us continue delivering value in every interaction.”

With access to over three million participants across diverse industries, demographics, and geographies, Dscout continues to be a go-to research platform for organizations that want to build products people love. This back-to-back Proddy win and strategic leadership expansion signal what’s next for experience research. “We’re honored to be recognized again by Product School,” added Bidlack. “But more than that, we’re energized by what’s ahead.”

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.com.

