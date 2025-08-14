Author Christian Howard Unveils his Multidimensional Theory of Everything and Challenges Hawking’s View of the Universe

A very small part of our universe We are human caterpillars that can grow into spiritual butterflies

At 86, the bestselling author and spiritual leader is making a bold claim: Stephen Hawking is wrong about the universe creating itself because gravity exists.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Hawing says the universe can create itself because gravity exists. The first law of thermodynamics in physics states that something cannot come from nothing. This means that nothing in the physical universe can create itself because nothing is real until it exists,” Howard states. “I wanted to know where does Hawking think gravity came from? My research and experience led me to an answer — and to a theory that unites science, spirituality, and human experience.”Howard’s Multidimensional Theory of Everything asserts that physical and non-physical dimensions coexist, with the non-physical or ‘nothing’ reality that existed before our universe remaining in ultimate control. As an example, he points to the widely publicized near-death experience of Anita Moorjani who in her book Dying To Be Me reports that while in hospital was miraculously cured of stage 4 cancer and brought back to life after being pronounced clinically dead.“This total violation of the known laws of medicine and life and death proves the existence of a dimension beyond physics that is in total control of events inside our physics world.” Howard says. “This is what I call eternity.”The Formula:Howard expresses his theory describing eternity with the formula: Ety = (±M x ±El)Crt∞ In this equation, eternity is physical and non-physical mass times physical and non-physical love energy multiplied by creativity to the power of infinity. In Moorjani’s case, Howard says the body was the plus mass, the miracle was from the non-physical love energy, and the intelligence to know how to repair her body was the infinite creativity. The formula also points to the reality that infinitely creative non-love, hate and destruction can happen in the physics universe.According to Howard, this “miraculous cancellation of physical reality proves human life and the physical universe are like a temporary delusion real only to human minds.”Origins of the TheoryA lifelong seeker, Howard began as a Christian, later studying other religions, including the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda . Through meditation and personal spiritual experiences, he says he reached “the superconscious” and began exploring how miracles and near-death experiences could fit into a unified theory.“Scientists are caught up in the physical universe,” he explains. “I wanted a theory that accounts for both the measurable and un-measurable dimensions.”Howard contends the universe was never created —"It has always existed in the eternal Spirit mind. It is part of infinite creativity that through an infinite number of different minds and lifeforms, expresses, experiences, and finds itself in multiple layers of physical and non-physical environments. It just needed to right kind of mind to experience it. Human consciousness was designed to experience the physical universe layer.”On the Existence of GodWhen asked if his theory proves the existence of God, Howard replies:“The evidence is clear. The physical universe comes from a dimension without time or evolution, this is the 'nothing' where everything is always complete and perfect. Everything that can ever be anywhere is first always perfect there. This is the spiritual dimension from which prayers are answered, and yes, God is its energy, the all-enfolding all-penetrating infinite eternal trans-cosmic CEO. As Moorjani experienced, humans can learn to experience its miraculous energy in their lives."About Christian HowardHoward’s life has been as unconventional as his ideas. He was a private pilot, professional actor, business owner, credentialed hypnotherapist, and a composer whose song “Carnival Bear” was recorded by Linda Ronstadt. Howard is also the author of From My Soul to Yours: The Poem Journeys of a Mystic Mind, an international bestseller of 226 inspirational poems. A professional reviewer wrote:“There are books that inform and then there are books that transform. Howard’s book unmistakably belongs in the latter category. To read it is to walk briefly beside someone who has not only looked deeply into the mysteries of life and God, but who has also been shaped, humbled and illuminated by the answers that came from within.”Howard, who turned 86 on August 11th, plans to continue loving his family, lifting weights, speaking, writing, composing and “bringing some light into our troubled world.”“I consider myself a spiritual alpha male,” Howard says. “I have shoulders for anyone to lean on, love for anyone who needs it, and a mind ready to uplift and inspire anyone anywhere.”For more information: Howard's website: www.word-songs.org Email: choward22@earthlink.net Phone: (909) 557-3688

