Author Christian Howard announces his revolutionary spirituality

Empty Church

He brings a new way to inspire and uplift everybody in our technological age

God is beyond physics so can't get bigger or smaller. So while we are here as limited imperfect humans, part of us is always complete, unlimited and perfect in the eternal body of God.” — Christian Howard

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With so many different teachings and now a new Pope, we wanted Howard to explain what was revolutionary about his message. He is already having an impact with two inspirational books and one of them now a bestseller, but with all the turmoil in the world and decline in ethics and morality we asked how what he offered was different and could help reverse the trend.“It’s like this - when we’re cooking dinner, we have to prepare all the parts before we can put them on a plate and enjoy the meal. Spirituality is like a meal. But right now we don’t have all the ingredients and don’t know where the store is to buy them. My books are like the store that has the supplies people need. The reviews show the books uplift and inspire everyone. Churches are empty because the old beliefs don’t work anymore. We need a spirituality supported by facts and science for a new appreciation of what it means to be human.”Putting science and religion together sounded unusual so we asked Howard to describe what he means.“We live in a technological age with cell phones and computers that connect us to the world and our storage space in the cloud. I like to think of God as the Spiritual Cloud, the dimension of our souls and our planet as one of God’s National Parks. Human life is like our journey through the park. All of us and everything are like a download from this Spiritual Cloud. God beyond physics can’t get bigger or smaller so there is a perfect version of us and everything in the Spiritual Cloud.”We asked Howard how people who do not believe in God would respond to his message and how it would be accepted by different religions.“It does not matter what you might believe, water is always wet for anybody. Love is like water, the same for everybody. We all believe in love. Animals and birds and humans all express love. In our lives, two invisible energies, consciousness and love generate physical results. This is when we are being like little Gods, bringing consciousness and love together in our lives. The supply store is inside everyone and that’s the store where we find the ingredients for a fantastic spiritual meal.”We asked Howard if there was any evidence to show there was in fact a spiritual yearning inside everyone that could be awakened.“Churches are empty because there’s a disconnect between our heads and what our hearts want to hear. Love can never go away so God can’t either. It’s in our genes. And if we do not find it in one life, we will get ready and find it in another. Back around 540AD the Catholic Church decided no longer to accept reincarnation, but solid evidence shows that’s wrong. And let’s get real – with all the incredible beauties of this planet and the experience of being human, what God would be so stupid as to give us only one journey?”Reincarnation was not a topic we expected so we asked Howard to give us solid examples to prove it.“At the University of Virginia, Dr. Ian Stevenson investigated 3000 children with past life memories and verified more than 1800 of them. As a certified hypnotherapist I put my wife in trance to help with something that had bothered her since childhood. She went out of my control to when she was burned at the stake in her past life as Joan of Arc. In this life from my inner senses, I felt that a small unsmiling owner of a fruit stand we used had lit the fire that killed Joan. One day when he was not there, I asked his wife where he was. She tearfully told us he had left the gas cap off his truck, rolled it on a corner, it caught fire and he burned up in it. In hospital it took him four days to die. As you sow you reap - Karma will always be satisfied in this life or the next.”Our next question for Howard was about what he was doing personally to help with any kind of spiritual reawakening. He replied:“My books are for anybody. They are doing what I hoped – inspiring and uplifting. Some readers commented: ‘you will be in awe after reading this book’, ‘I was never so inspired from reading the Bible’, ’these poems had to be inspired by God and I think will inspire people for generations to come’. This is what I wanted, to uplift and inspire anyone anywhere and bring them close to God.”We asked about the Christian belief in a second coming of Jesus and if He would provide the spiritual reawakening.“From my logical mind, if I were God’s marketing director and we were trying to make a practical business decision to expand love in the world, I would suggest an alternative to Jesus re-appearing in a physical body. And why wait for that anyway? I would suggest that God send His light and love into all hearts in all religions and everybody around the world right now and have the second coming happen inside every heart everywhere, one person at a time.”Further information and bio information is on Howard’s book sites at www.word-songs.org and www.iseternityalreadyhere.org For media contact Howard directly at (909)557-3688.For Dr. Ian Stevenson https://pt.pinterest.com/pin/56435801562497018/

