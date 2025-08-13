The Baseball Warehouse Partners With KILOGEAR to Elevate Player Training

Focused and ready — a Baseball athlete wears the KILOGEAR Baseball Essentials Kit to improve swing power and performance. Intense game action as a baseball player slides into home plate wearing the KILOGEAR Baseball Essentials Kit, while the catcher, also in KILOGEAR, makes the play. KILOGEAR Official Logo: The leader in wearable resistance training gear for athletes of all ages.

Youth baseball athletes gain access to cutting-edge wearable resistance gear through an exclusive new collaboration.

We’re excited to bring KILOGEAR into The Baseball Warehouse program. It’s a game-changer for how our athletes train and perform.” — Matt Morris, Founder, The Baseball Warehouse

OWINGS MILLS, MD – UNITED STATES, MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MICRO weighted training gear to be integrated into elite programs, giving youth athletes a performance edgeThe Baseball Warehouse (TBW), a premier destination for baseball player development, today announced an exclusive partnership with KILOGEAR, the leader in wearable resistance training gear. Through this collaboration, KILOGEAR’s patented MICRO-weighted apparel will become an integral part of TBW’s training programs, ushering in a new era of player performance and development.Beginning this month, TBW will integrate KILOGEAR’s innovative products across all of its training facilities. Designed to add precise, comfortable resistance to an athlete’s natural movements, KILOGEAR apparel helps build strength, improve speed, and enhance overall athletic performance all without disrupting proper form. TBW’s professional coaching staff will work closely with athletes to incorporate the gear into drills, workouts, and skill-specific training sessions.Learn more and shop the baseball collection:“We’re excited to bring KILOGEAR into The Baseball Warehouse program,” said Matt Morris, Founder of TBW. “We’re committed to giving our athletes the most effective tools and training methods available and at this point, it doesn’t make sense to train without the added benefits KILOGEAR provides. It’s a game-changer for how we prepare our players.”Used by elite athletes across a wide range of sports, KILOGEAR’s performance-driven apparel is engineered with built-in MICRO-weights that increase strength, stamina, and speed during everyday movement. The brand’s patented air-pad shoulder system and innovative design make resistance training comfortable, safe, and effective for all ages.“This partnership with TBW is exactly why KILOGEAR exists,” said Trent Brown, CEO of KILOGEAR. “Our mission is to give athletes an edge through science-based resistance training. Working with TBW means we can help the next generation of baseball players get stronger, faster, and more confident.”As part of the partnership, TBW athletes and their families will have exclusive access to curated KILOGEAR packages tailored specifically for baseball performance needs. Expert coaches will guide players on how to maximize the benefits of the gear for batting, pitching, fielding, and overall athleticism.With this collaboration, TBW reinforces its position as a leader in sports performance, providing athletes with the tools and training to reach their full potential.Media Contact:Tanya MessinaTanya@KILOGEAR.com • 914-384-1673About The Baseball WarehouseThe Baseball Warehouse (TBW) is a leading baseball training organization committed to developing athletes through elite instruction, innovative programming, and a passion for the game. With a focus on fundamentals, advanced techniques, and mental preparation, TBW helps players of all ages excel on and off the field.KILOGEAR is the pioneer of wearable resistance training gear, offering patented apparel with integrated micro-weights that build strength, speed, and endurance through natural movement. Designed for athletes of all levels, KILOGEAR empowers individuals to perform at their peak in sports and everyday life. Learn more at www.kilogear.com

KILOGEAR Baseball: See Our Wearable Resistance Training in Action

