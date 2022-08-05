KILOGEAR and Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton announce global partnership in the fight against cancer.

Scott Hamilton wearing Kilogear's weighted short sleeve. Tuning work into a workout! Without him even knowing it!! KILOGEAR is doctor-designed, safe, comfortable, and fashionable wearable weights that turn the body into the gym.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- KILOGEAR CUT and Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, Scott Hamilton, are excited to announce their revolutionary global collaboration that will benefit Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.This collaboration is designed to make fitness and wellness more attainable for everyone, through KILOGEAR CUT's revolutionary and premium weighted performance gear and apparel . All of KILOGEAR CUT's " Wearable Weights " are fashionably designed by doctors, athletes, trainers, engineers and designers. KILOGEAR CUT transforms your body into the gym and safely turns your day to day activities into fitness moments. KILOGEAR CUT is a result of over seven years of research and development and is perfect for children and adults.As a former athlete and cancer survivor, fitness has always been a part of Hamilton’s lifestyle. However, after retiring and shifting his time and focus to his family and foundation, he found making time for fitness a challenge. He also realized this was a systemic problem much of society. That is where KILOGEAR CUT came into the picture.“They have a saying in KILOGEAR CUT that I love. We don’t ask you to change your life, just your clothes.” said Hamilton. “I’m able to get up and put on their weighted tops and just go about my day. Turning every movement and activity into a workout. I forget I’m even wearing it, but my body doesn’t. I thought to myself, this is a game changer and could help so many people I know. I am proud to partner with Trent and KILOGEAR CUT."“We are proud to partner with Scott on so many levels. We are a company founded by athletes, for the athlete in all of us. We are focused on helping everyone become the very best versions of themselves..easily and comfortably.” said Trent Brown, founder and CEO. "This collaboration is different for us as it really hits home. My wife and co-founder, Megan Brown had a cancer scare, which resulted in having her thyroid removed. My mother is also a breast cancer survivor. It made sense to join Scott on his foundations mission. Not only are we going to help people physically, but a percentage of proceeds from the collaboration will go to Scott’s foundation in helping find a cure for cancer.”KILOGEAR CUT products include weighted tops, shorts, leggings, and arm/leg bands for both women, men, boys and girls. All the gear is doctor-designed, safe and comfortable. The weights are removable and interchangeable amongst products. To learn more about the collaboration and Scott’s favorite picks, visit:About KILOGEAR CUTKILOGEAR CUT is a sports science company and premium fitness brand that produces the most advanced technical weighted performance gear and apparel in the world. Defined as “Next Level Resistance” training gear, KILOGEAR CUT is first of its kind, a collaborative brain-child of doctors, professional and Olympic athletes, trainers and a global professional design and tech team. The company’s proprietary “wearable weight” systems allow everyone to incorporate evenly distributed resistance training into their life and training, without compromising safety or comfort. Visit kilogearcut.com/to learn more.About Scott Hamilton Cares FoundationScott Hamilton, a figure skating icon and cancer survivor, has long been leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research. Known for his signature jaw-dropping backflips, Hamilton and his Foundation are on a mission to Turn Cancer Upside Down™ by providing critical funds to expert researchers in immunotherapy. These treatments will not only save lives but spare cancer patients the toxicity of traditional treatments, advancing survivorship and quality of life during and after treatment. For more information on the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and its National GOLF Classic, visit www.scottcares.org

Scott Hamilton endorses KILOGEAR! Turn your body into the gym!