Two-week closure of Loop 101 East ramps to I-17 starts Aug. 15

PHOENIX – The freeway ramps between eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Friday, Aug. 15, for replacement of a section of older, worn concrete pavement.

The eastbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 are scheduled to be closed at 12:30 a.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, ahead of Labor Day weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to use detour routes while the ramps are closed. These include exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue and traveling north to eastbound Deer Valley Road to access northbound I-17. Motorists also can travel south on 35th Avenue to eastbound Union Hills Drive to reach southbound I-17.

Freeway detour routes toward downtown Phoenix include using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 or using southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley to eastbound I-10. Drivers in the Northwest Valley also can consider using Loop 303 to access northbound I-17.

The necessary pavement repairs are being done in the work zone for the ongoing Loop 101 widening project between I-17 and 75th Avenue. The pavement to be replaced is along an approach section for the ramps and not on an elevated bridge.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.