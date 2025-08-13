Investing in Hamilton’s roads and community

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhancing transportation networks and supporting vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Intersection closure: Queen Street North and Cannon Street West (Wards 1 and 2)

Dates: Stage 1: August 15 to August 17, 2025, Stage 2: August 21 to August 24, 2025

Type of Work: Intersection reconstruction

Impact: Queen Street will be closed to through traffic. York Boulevard will stay open but reduced to one westbound lane.

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

Access: Stage 1:

Queen Street will be closed from York Boulevard to Cannon Street.

Motorists north of York Boulevard will only be able to travel westbound.

Motorists will still be able to turn left from York Boulevard onto Queen Street (southbound).

York Boulevard will remain open with one westbound lane.

Stage 2:

Queen Street will be closed from York Boulevard to Barton Street.

York Boulevard will remain open with one westbound lane.

Waste collection and emergency services will not be impacted.

Details: Work is weather-dependent. If delayed, it will move to the following weekend.

More information: York Blvd and Cannon Street West Storymap

Road closure: Sherman Access

Dates: August 16, 8 am to August 17, 2025, 8 pm

Type of Work: Streetlight pole replacements, sign and road maintenance, vegetation trimming and structure inspections.

Impact: Full closure from Charlton Avenue (west end) and Kenilworth Avenue (east end) to Crockett Street (at top).

Reason: Required maintenance for City infrastructure.

Access: Traffic will be detoured to the Jolly Cut and Kenilworth accesses.

Details: The closure is scheduled for the weekend to minimize traffic impact.

Road closure: York Boulevard from Dundurn Street to Bay Street North (Wards 1 and 2)

Dates: August 18 to August 22, 2025

Type of Work: Concrete work

Impact: Eastbound lanes on York Boulevard will be closed between Dundurn Street and Bay Street North.

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

Access:

Traffic will be detoured via Dundurn Street to Main Street to Bay Street.

The closure will begin daily at 9 a.m. to minimize impact on rush hour traffic.

York Boulevard will have one eastbound lane open nightly.

Waste collection and emergency services will not be impacted.

Details: Work is weather-dependent. If delayed, work will continue the following day.

More information: York Blvd and Cannon Street West Storymap

Intersection work: Wilson Street and Wentworth Street (Ward 3)

Dates: August 18 to August 29, 2025

Type of work: Complete reconstruction of the intersection and asphalt resurfacing.

Impact: Wilson Street will be closed at Ashley Street, and Wentworth Street will be closed from King Street to Century Street.

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

Access:

Local access will be temporarily closed, and transit will be detoured.

Waste collection and emergency services will not be impacted.

More information: Wilson Street and Sherman Avenue North Improvements Storymap

Bridge work: McMurray Street between Hope Street and Hatt Street (Ward 13)

Dates: September 2 to October 30, 2025

Type of work: Bridge reconstruction.

Impact: McMurray Street will be fully closed to vehicles, and the Spencer Creek Trail will also be closed at McMurray Street.

Reason: This work is part of a bridge replacement project.

Access:

Local access to the trail will be maintained via Kemp Drive.

Pedestrian access will be allowed when safe to do so.

Waste collection and emergency services will not be impacted.

Details: Trail closure signage will be posted.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours and project timelines, visit the Hamilton Lane Restrictions and Road Closures page or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting the e-updates subscription page.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.