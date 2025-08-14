ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Oncology Report Names Top 10 Patient Advocacy Teams Driving Impact in Cancer Care

Top 10 Patient Advocacy Functions In Oncology Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare Archo Advocacy, LLC

Direct feedback from over 130 patient advocacy leaders names the biopharma teams redefining oncology engagement, from clinical trials to equitable access.

Oncology advocacy is not a box to check—it’s a competitive advantage,” — Matt Toresco

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELAVAY , the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence, has released its 2025 Oncology Patient Advocacy Intelligence Report, identifying the Top 10 biopharma patient advocacy teams setting the standard for oncology stakeholder engagement. The rankings are based on direct input from more than 130 cancer-focused patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based groups. Companies were evaluated across key oncology advocacy areas, including disease education, research collaboration, clinical trial partnerships, equitable access, and policy engagement.Top Performers in Patient Advocacy for Oncology:Merck and Pfizer/Seagen secured the leading spots through their high visibility and consistent strength in coalition building, scientific exchange, and patient access initiatives. Bristol-Myers Squibb and Janssen closely followed, earning recognition for their deep policy engagement and impactful patient education programs. Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives at Archo Advocacy, creator of the ELAVAY Report notes, “consistency is the currency of credibility. Merck, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and BMS have been the most consistent in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space in their work with the oncology patient community. That consistency shows in their performance in the ELAVAY report and the value expressed by advocates in the qualitative comments.”Other top performers, including Eli Lilly, Amgen/Horizon, Genentech, AbbVie, Eisai, AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Gilead/Kite, Bayer, Takeda, and Parexel, demonstrated targeted strengths in research collaboration, registry support, and community-based partnership building.To qualify, companies had to be among the top three in each of the eight domains assessed by ELAVAY, receive scored evaluations from respondents, and rank highly overall across all categories.“It’s not easy to break into the ELAVAY oncology rankings,” said Hunter. “This year’s leaders made the greatest impact on the lives of patients across the cancer landscape.”Despite these successes, the report highlights ongoing industry-wide gaps—including underinvestment in coalition support, research assistance, and the adoption of evidence-based care guidelines—where stakeholder demand far exceeds current support.“Oncology advocacy is not a box to check—it’s a competitive advantage,” said Matt Toresco, CEO of Archo Advocacy and creator of the ELAVAY platform. “The leaders on this list have moved advocacy out of the public relations silo and into core strategy, providing insights that shape clinical development and prepare the market for future therapies.”Subscribe to the ELAVAY Report from Archo Advocacy to turn Advocacy Intelligence into an actionable, enterprise-wide strategy.Subscribers gain access to:- Custom benchmarking dashboards- A full year of complimentary strategic consulting- Tailored support for DE&I alignment, health equity, and stakeholder trust-buildingStop checking boxes. Start building legitimacy.To subscribe to the ELAVAY Report and receive your oncology advocacy performance dashboard, visit elavayreport.com or contact info@archo.io.Stop checking boxes. Start building legitimacy.About ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced through both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys from an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act—not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.About Archo:At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.For more information, please contact:Hunter FasanaroDirector of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare InitiativesHunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io

