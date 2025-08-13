ASAPP Financial Technology Expands Its Talent Roster with Six Exceptional New Team Members

ASAPP Financial Technology is proud to welcome six new talented professionals to its growing team.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP Financial Technology is proud to welcome six new talented professionals to its growing team. Each new hire brings specialized expertise, proven leadership, and a passion for driving innovation to the ASAPP team. The new team members will help deliver on the mission of partnering with North American credit unions as they compete effectively against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions.“Our growth strategy is fueled by exceptional talent,” said JR, President & CEO of ASAPP Financial Technology “Each of these new team members brings unique skills that will strengthen every stage of the Client-Partner and Team Member journey, from first contact to Platform adoption and from onboarding to professional development. This ensures we will continue to exceed expectations for both our Client-Partners and our team.”Ray Kabani CHRL – Human Resources and Training ManagerASAPP welcomes Ray Kabani as the Human Resources and Training Manager, bringing an unmatched blend of academic achievement and global HR leadership experience. Ray will lead the development and engagement of the organization’s most valuable asset— ASAPP Financial Technology Team Members.Ray holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Labour Relations and Employment Law from York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School, a Master of Education in Workplace Learning & Social Change from the University of Toronto, and a Specialization in Leadership and Management from Harvard.Ray’s career includes serving as Deputy Director - HR Partnerships at Global Encounters, where he led HR strategy, talent engagement, and cross-functional change initiatives across international teams. His expertise spans talent acquisition, change management, and organizational development. Ray will oversee recruitment, onboarding, professional development, and performance management programs, ensuring team members are equipped with the skills, resources, and support they need to excel. By fostering a positive culture and aligning talent strategies with ASAPP’s growth objectives, Ray will play a central role in enhancing both Team Member experience and organizational performance, ensuring delivery of exceptional results to Client-Partners.Diana Xhango – Public Relations and Events CoordinatorDiana will lead ASAPP’s event, public relations and social media coordination. Under Diana, ASAPP will broaden its Canadian and US participation in high impact industry tradeshows, strengthen brand presence, and build strong media relationships. Through creating compelling event experiences, PR initiatives, and brand storytelling ASAPP will ensure organizational values are reflected in every external interaction. With a Public Relations degree and a Certificate in Graphic Design, Diana brings a powerful mix of strategic communications and creative design skills to support the role. Her past experiences with a local Toronto NGO honed her ability to craft meaningful messaging and manage events. Diana will play a vital role in strengthening connections with key stakeholders, Client-Partners, and Prospective Client-Partners.Justin Hayes – Client-Partner Success ManagerA seasoned sales leader and trusted advisor for fraud solutions, cybersecurity, identity management, and SaaS organizations, Justin Hayes joins ASAPP with a proven record of delivering business growth and enhancing Client-Partner relationships. Justin has held senior roles including Director of Business Development – Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard and Senior Consultant – Business Development & GTM Strategy at BGN Consulting Services, as well as roles with nCino, Equifax, and TransUnion where he regularly interacted with Canadian credit unions. His expertise spans strategic partnership creation, business development, sales negotiations, risk analysis, and market strategy development.Justin will serve as the trusted advisor and primary relationship manager for ASAPP’s growing Client-Partner Community of credit unions. In this role, he will ensure Client-Partners are successfully onboarded, fully supported, and continuously realizing value from the ASAPP OXPand bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platforms. By leading regular business reviews, identifying opportunities for value expansion, supporting joint-application-development processes, and collaborating across teams to address Client-Partner needs, Justin will play a critical role in Platform adoption, retention, and growth. His relationship-focused approach will strengthen long-term partnerships and help Client-Partners achieve their strategic objectives while maximizing their return on investment.Tom Buenz – US Market Senior Account ExecutiveTom Buenz brings over two decades of experience in fintech and enterprise financial services sales and account management to his role as US Market Senior Account Executive. Tom’s background includes sales leadership positions at Wysh, MeridianLink, OpenClose, and Finastra. His expertise in the US market selling complex SaaS solutions, building profitable partnerships, and leading high-performing teams positions him to accelerate ASAPP’s growth in the United States.Known for exceeding targets and opening new market opportunities, Tom will lead full-cycle sales efforts focused on expanding ASAPP’s Client-Partner Community across the United States. This role will be accountable for identifying and engaging with executives at regulated financial institutions—particularly U.S. credit unions—and driving net new licensing opportunities for the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform. By building strong relationships and delivering tailored, high-impact sales strategies, Tom will play a pivotal role in growing ASAPP’s U.S. presence and helping Client-Partners originate, onboard, understand and grow member relationships.Molly Dickie – Business Development RepresentativeWith a passion for sales and a talent for building client connections, Molly Dickie joins the team to drive awareness and growth in the US market. She holds a diploma in Public Relations/Image Management from Toronto Metropolitan University. Molly’s background in SaaS business development has sharpened her ability to understand Client-Partner needs and articulate solutions effectively. She brings experience from 3motionAI, where she excelled in generating leads and conducting targeted outreach. Molly will play a pivotal role in expanding our presence across the United States. This role will collaborate closely with sales teams to boost outreach to the US market, qualify opportunities, and initiate high-value enterprise sales conversations.Craig Cook – Platform Sales EngineerCraig Cook brings a strong technical foundation and Client-Partner focused mindset to his role as Platform Sales Engineer. With a Bachelor of Software Engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering Leadership and Innovation from Western University, Craig has spent over six years in product management, full-stack development, and technical project leadership.At ASAPP, Craig will bridge the gap between product innovation and Client-Partner success, through accelerated platform adoption and supporting both Canadian and US market expansion by delivering platform demonstrations, supporting solution identification, and showcasing the capabilities and value of ASAPP OXPand bank.io OXP-30-About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.

