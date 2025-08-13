Too hot to cook? Try these no-cook meals

August can be hot—too hot to cook. A meal made in a hot oven may be the last thing you want when the temperature rises.

To help you stay cool, here are some ideas for delicious and healthy no-cook meals that are quick, easy and refreshing.

Try building your meals around cool, simple ingredients. Start with a base like lettuce, whole grains such as brown rice or quinoa, or a wrap. Then add protein like beans, turkey or tuna, fresh vegetables, fruit and flavorful toppings like cheese, hummus or avocado. A simple salad or sandwich packed with turkey, tomatoes, avocado and Swiss cheese gives a burst of flavor without heating up your kitchen.

Try one of these no-cook recipes that don’t use a hot oven or stove top:

And don’t forget to stay hydrated! Hot weather makes you sweat, which increases your risk of dehydration, when your body loses too much fluid. Drink water throughout the day and eat fruits and vegetables with natural electrolytes, like watermelon, cucumber or oranges.

For more tips, read Water, Hydration, and Health or contact your local VA registered dietitian for help planning healthy summer meals.