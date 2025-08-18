TA Dedicated named first-ever Sapphire Safety Award recipient from TrueBlue Centerline

TA Dedicated named Sapphire Safety Award recipient TA Dedicated

Award highlights exemplary commitment to safety training, technology and culture by dedicated fleet provider, TA Dedicated.

Our goal is to create the safest fleet in trucking and this is a huge validation of the hard work of our entire team and the valued partnership we have with Centerline.” — Eric Anson, President, TA Dedicated

EAGEN, MN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply chain services and dedicated fleet provider, TA Dedicated has been named the winner of the 2024 Sapphire Safety Award by Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, and the largest driver-staffing company in North America. TA Dedicated is a wholly owned subsidiary in the Truckload division of TFI International, a North American transportation and logistics leader powered by over 80 operating entities with more than 25,000 employees.Safety plays an essential role in the trucking industry and acknowledgement of such inspired Centerline to create the new Sapphire Safety Award in 2024. The annual award honors a transportation provider deemed to exemplify Centerline’s highest safety ideals.“We are honored to recognize TA Dedicated as our 2024 Sapphire Safety Award winner as part of our Respect the Drive program,” said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. “We’ve partnered with many trucking companies across the U.S., and TA Dedicated stands out for its steadfast commitment to driver safety and training, as well as innovation in the trucking industry. Our drivers love working with them.”“We’re immensely grateful to Centerline Drivers for selecting TA Dedicated for this prestigious award. Our goal is to create the safest fleet in trucking and this is a huge validation of the hard work of our entire team and the valued partnership we have with Centerline,” said President of TA Dedicated, Eric Anson.Award Selection CriteriaTo be considered for the award, TA Dedicated had to meet strict criteria for safety culture, training programs and technology. As well, only companies who have been client-partners for ten or more years are eligible. Centerline considered hundreds of transportation providers, most of whom were private fleets, for this year’s honor.Nominations from employees and drivers across the Centerline organization were submitted over the course of a month earlier this year. After consideration by the award committee, TA Dedicated was named the first-ever recipient and Sapphire Safety Award Winner.Safety Partnership & LeadershipAccording to TA Dedicated Senior Vice President of Sales & Supply Chain Solutions, Rob McNeil, “There is nothing more important to TA Dedicated than ensuring the safety of our drivers and the motoring public. We are thrilled to receive the Sapphire Safety Award. It is an honor to be recognized by a true partner in transportation safety.”A company with a 50-year history and relationships with leading companies in North America, Centerline has a long-standing commitment to safety culture. Centerline plays a unique role in helping to guide and support driver safety programs across industries and geographies. Their experience shaped the criteria used to determine the winner of the Sapphire Safety Award.Focus on Safety CultureA key criteria judges examined was safety culture. TA Dedicated’s safety culture is rooted in their policy of leading with safety-driven decision making in all that they do. Safety education permeates every level and function within the organization from executives and managers to drivers and diesel technicians.In addition to a full leadership commitment, TA Dedicated’s consistent messaging, processes encouraging two-way communication, and strong incentives form the foundation of the safety culture that drew Centerline’s attention to TA Dedicated.Robust Safety TrainingA second criteria Centerline strongly considers is training. TA Dedicated has advanced programs for developing driver skills and correcting driver behavior. That includes training in route familiarization, emergency response, specialized load handling, compliance, “in the moment” decision-making, and the intricacies of hauling regulated loads.TA Dedicated’s essential driver education is also augmented by a wide range of training designed to support drivers’ well-being and keep them informed of industry changes.Safety Technology InvestmentCenterline’s third criteria in choosing their Sapphire honoree is safety technology and equipment upkeep. Preventative maintenance policies are one of the surest safety measures fleets can take. In addition to having some of the strictest maintenance standards in trucking, TA Dedicated also operates one of the newest fleets. TA Dedicated’s trucks have an average of 2-1/2 years in service.New equipment with the latest safety features like onboard cameras and collision mitigation systems helps put TA Dedicated at the forefront of fleet safety today. Safety technology commitment was a significant factor judges considered in awarding TA Dedicated this year’s top honors.About TA Dedicated:TA Dedicated, based in Eagan, MN, offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, flatbed and tanker equipment. TA Dedicated specializes in dedicated fleet programs for a range of customer needs, including sustainability programs to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. TA Dedicated partners with EcoVadis, a global provider of business sustainability ratings and scorecards, and received a Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis in 2023 and 2024. To learn about TA Dedicated’s safety programs, visit https://www.tadedicated.com/safety/ About Centerline DriversCenterline Drivers, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

